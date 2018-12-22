Weekly Opioids Roundup: Deputy Director Visits Huntington

“When you look at the community response and you look at the pastors involved and the nurses and law enforcement, and you see them working together trying to save lives, it’s just been phenomenal to see it in person. It really has become a model for cities across the United States.” – James Carroll, ONDCP Deputy Director

Carroll visited PROACT, an addiction transition hub connecting those in recovery with employment opportunities, counseling, and options for continuing treatment, and Project Hope, a housing complex that allows women struggling with substance abuse to live with their children as they receive treatment and counseling.

Carroll also met with Huntington’s Quick Response Team (QRT), a group of Huntington residents and medical professionals tied to Marshall University who keep track of and visit overdose victims in the county. Carroll rode along with the team Tuesday night as they followed up and met with a man who had overdosed that week.

HHS Issues New Recommendations Prescribing Naloxone to Patients at High Risk for an Overdose

Adm. Brett Giroir, MD assistant secretary for health and senior advisor for opioid policy, released new guidance for healthcare providers and patients regarding the importance of naloxone, the life-saving overdose reversal drug.

“Given the scope of the opioid crisis, it’s critically important that healthcare providers and patients discuss the risks of opioids and how naloxone should be used in the event of an overdose,” said Adm. Giroir. “We have begun to see some encouraging signs in our response to the opioid crisis, but we know that more work is required to fully reverse the decades-long epidemic. Co-prescribing naloxone when a patient is considered to be at high risk of an overdose, is an essential element of our national effort to reduce overdose deaths and should be practiced widely.”

Deputy Director James Carroll’s Op-Ed Published in Fox News

White House nominee for Drug Czar: Hope and healing amid the horrors of addiction this holiday season: “People struggling with an addiction should know that we unequivocally walk with them on their journey. Even when they are scared, we will be with them. We need to lovingly support them on their path to freedom from despair.”

@WhiteHouse: As part of our collective responsibility to help those struggling with addiction, the White House has erected the Recovery and Remembrance Tree as part of our Christmas decorations. More from @ONDCP's Jim Carroll: http://45.wh.gov/8V3xFi

CBP Actions

PHARR, Texas – CBP officers at the Pharr International Bridge in Texas accomplished a hefty narcotics seizure of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin worth $6,998,000, discovered within a commercial shipment arriving from Mexico. In a secondary examination, CBP officers seized 35 packages of alleged methamphetamine weighing 320 pounds, seven packages of alleged cocaine weighing 39.55 pounds, and two packages of alleged heroin that weighed 7.32 pounds. The estimated street value of the narcotics is $6,400,000, $305,000 and $293,000, respectively. Read more here.

Arizona’s Port of Lukeville – CBP canine alerted to an odor it is trained to detect, leading officers to the discovery of more than 170 packages, nearly 200 pounds, of methamphetamine and eight pounds of heroin concealed within the vehicle’s floor and truck bed. The drugs have an estimated value of almost $793,000. Read more here.