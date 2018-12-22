3LF Entertainment Takes Off with Women On The Move

Since February 3LF has produced four quarterly specials for 2018 and heads into its 2nd year of production with a full complement of station commitments. In 2018 more than 70% of the total network television US households carried Women On The Move. It achieved its highest Nielsen ratings in its timeslot in several large markets including New York (WABC), Atlanta (WATL), and Detroit (WXYZ). The production shares captivating stories about women, both well-known and relative new comers of all ethnicities.

The nationally syndicated quarterly docu-series introduces a group of women in each episode, emphasizing their commitment, passion, and dedication to causes in diverse industries. The work and achievements of these amazing women are sure to captivate and motivate viewers with the signature élan of Darryl Pitts and 3LF Entertainment. Upcoming episodes will include:

Kym Whitley: Actress, Comedian, Producer is known for her big persona that has been featured in numerous television series such as Curb Your Enthusiasm, to her own reality show Raising Whitley, and feature films such as Next Friday and Fist Fight. Kym gets serious here and shares the challenges of the entertainment business and as a single mother.

Emily Perl Kingsley: writer for Sesame Street for over 45 years and the singular person responsible for introducing people with disabilities to the show including Christopher Reeves after his accident. Her only son Jason was born with Down Syndrome and this motivated her to push for people with disabilities to be seen as opposed to hidden or talked about in whispers. She is a published author of over 20 books. She has earned 12 Daytime Emmys, and is the writer of a CBS movie, Kids Like These.

Previous Features include:

Linda Alvarado: Her company Alvarado construction is consistently one of the largest general contract firms in the United States. Her company has built the Denver Broncos Stadium, the Aquarium, the Convention Center, and the Denver Hyatt to name a few. She blazed another trail through a male dominated industry as Co-owner of Major League baseball team the Colorado Rockies making her the first woman, and the first Hispanic, male or female, to be involved in the process and to buy a professional sports team in the North America.

Tracy Wilson Mourning, founder of a girls mentoring program Honeyshine, Tracy has been an active participant in many of the major philanthropic programs in and around the Miami area. Together with her husband, retired NBA Hall Of Fame basketball player Alonzo Mourning, she owns a high school and Group home located in Miami.

Kiki Wolfkill, Executive Producer and head of Transmedia for 343 Industries, the makers of the most successful multi-player game in history, Halo. Kiki was featured in Fortune magazine as one of the 10 most influential names in technology. She is also former race car driver.

Upcoming airdates of note are WABC in New York Sunday December 23 at 2 pm and KMGH (ABC affiliate in Denver) December 30 at Midnight. There will also be an advance VIP invite only screening in Denver.

Featured participants are chosen based on a variety of criteria by a panel of their peers known asWomen Empowerment Ambassadors. Criteria for consideration include inspirational and/or unique stories, exceptional philanthropic acts, extra ordinary service to underserved audiences and more.

ABOUT DARRYL PITTS & 3LF ENTERTAINMENT

Over the last 20 years, Darryl Pitts has produced a wide variety of television programming in a myriad of genres including sports, entertainment and motivation; all based on the American experience. He initiated his network television career at Black Entertainment Television (BET) producing network staples including “Comicview”. Riding on the heels of his first nationally distributed program The“Playing Field” Chrysler sponsored and TNT aired Darryl’s, “Dramatic Moments In Black Sports History” which he followed up with such titles as “Beyond The Gold”, “A Gospel Celebration”, and Warner Brothers inaugural program “Back To School Summer Jam”. In addition to this work Darryl has produced branded content for Chrysler, Allstate, and Toyota and worked with a wide variety of internationally recognized talent. He continues finding new ways to bring the voices, history, and legacy of the American experience to television.

3LF Entertainment is a full-service television production and distribution company. Since its inception in 2016, the company has distributed a respectable collection of works. 3LF Entertainment specializes in producing inspiring, entertaining and enlightening content. Due to programmatic impact, 3LF’s quality programming has garnered reach to over 75% of the total US households via broadcast network television.