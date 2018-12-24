Rod Serling's Prophetic "Christmas Carol" will spark debate

It's theme goes beyond one "scrooge," inflicting impacts on the world order which await from ignoring of staggering issues.

Discovered a little known Christmas film, closer to a TV staged play on Turner Classic Movies. Aired by ABC in 1964, TCM revived its showing a few years ago. A political themed take on "A Christmas Carol," Rod Serling wrote "Carol for Another Christmas."

Sterling Hayden plays a wealthy industrialist concerned only with the way a world reaching decision affects him.

A ghost arrives to show Grudge the consequences of his viewpoint.

One initiative concerns the use of nuclear weapons and what happened in Hiroshima. The soldier phantom takes Grude to see Japanese children with facial and particularly eye burns. A debate over nukes occurs.

Gluttony comes with a ghost feasting at a lengthy table filled with food. The ghost eats alone. However, as he feasts, scenes from refugee camps (and /or German death camps) show those struggling for a bite to eat and facing starvation.

The next sequence shook me. Serling had to be a prophet.

Grudge is shown a group of survivors in an underground cavern listening to their leader --- a young boisterous "leader" wearing a red/white/blue hate with the word "ME" on it. He preaches self survival and discarding offers to band and working together with others. One man makes an opposing argument. He's ignored and the "leader" calls for him to be sentenced for breaking the politically correct ME doctrines.

' The people beat the dissenter to death, then, proceed to wage war against those who championed "working together."

Criticized as too "preachy" for advoking international cooperation, it went into cold storage until TCM aired it in December 2012. I've detailed a hefty plot summary so you can formulize your own symbolism and pertinence --- although a bit dated as a Cold War "bomb scare" production ---- many sequences will pelt your conscience.

"Carol for Another Christmas" is not available on DVD. TCM subscribers may be able to stream it for the remainder of the month. Watch and consider.

I specifically decline to point out symbolism to Christmas Present , for now. Each viewer will find contrasting perceptions. Good for coffee and discussion.