Huntington 2018 murder, Violent Crime Drops
Dial believes the numbers show the city's crime containment programs are making progress. .
"It shows a city in resurgence from a very bad time," Dial told the Herald Dispatch. "But it's also early, and we have a long way to go."
Dial explained a change in tactics and a hope to bring the department up from 92 officers to 106.
"A key element that we changed this year is that we now target specific individuals who are known to be violent drug offenders for rapid investigation. We arrest them for the other crimes they are committing before they become the trigger person," Dial said at the news conference. "We no longer allow them to linger in our community and stop selling drugs."
The drug unit had the largest drug busts and executed 98 search warrants (up from 58).
Dial credited community involvement through social media.
Final figures will not be available until after the New Year.
- Police Stats (22.27 KB)