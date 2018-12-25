COLUMN Mark Caserta: My advice: Stay the course with President Trump

Donald Trump promised he would address illegal immigration head-on and build a wall making it much more difficult for illegals to cross the border. A promise, by the way, which helped him get elected in an electoral college landslide.

Progressive Democrats and “Rino” Republicans are in shock that President Trump would be willing to do whatever it takes to fulfill his promise to the American people.

Progressive Democrats still don’t get it, and never will.

Politicians have become so used to lying to voters to get elected, they lose their minds when someone actually does something honest and keeps their word, even if it’s controversial and could cost them votes.

If self-centered, elected officials would work as hard keeping their word as they do lying their way back into office, their approval rating may rise to the level of hemorrhoids and herpes, which it’s currently below.

Our U.S. government shutdown is well into its first week. But lawmakers displayed their concern by leaving Washington for the Christmas holiday, leaving their constituents feeling there is no sense of urgency to resolve President Trump’s demand for more money to build the border wall to protect Americans.

And we pay these people for what, again…exactly?

It’s disappointing and maybe even a bit criminal the way our elected representatives fulfill their responsibilities to their constituents. Don’t get me wrong. There must be some committed to their job, but not many.

In fairness, I’m disappointed President Trump hasn’t vocalized how he expects Mexico to pay for the wall.

That certainly was an integral part of his “stump” speeches during his campaign. I believe it would go a long way in negotiating with Democrats if he could present his plan to Americans as to how the Mexican government would ultimately foot the bill. It would absolutely add to his negotiating position.

Now, let’s be clear, $5 billion dollars for wall construction on the U.S.-Mexico border is a relatively small amount by Washington standards. According to the nonpartisan Congressional Research Service, the United States provided roughly $49 billion in 2016 in Foreign Aid to other countries, which included military and security assistance. This accounts for about 1.2 percent of the federal budget.

And we can’t spend $5 billion for our own protection? Trust me when I tell you this isn’t about money!

It’s about ending President Trump’s winning streak. And once again, what’s best for Americans couldn’t possibly factor less in liberal Democrats pursuit of this progressive prize. Their actions are guided by their passionate hatred of Donald J. Trump.

Also, understand, the argument Democrats leverage in their opposition of the wall that it’s “wasteful and ineffective” is hogwash!

As a senator, Barack Obama once praised border control legislation much like that proposed by Donald Trump!

“The bill before us will certainly do some good,” Obama said on the Senate floor in October 2006. He praised the legislation, saying it would provide “better fences and better security along our borders” and would “help stem some of the tide of illegal immigration in this country.”

Obama was talking about the “Secure Fence Act of 2006,” legislation authorizing a barrier along the southern border passed into law with the support of 26 Democrat senators, including party leaders such as Hillary Clinton, Joe Biden and Chuck Schumer.

So, what’s changed? Which would be more “ineffective” – a fence or a wall? The argument doesn’t pass the smell test.

These Washington parasites have become so accustomed to lying, they don’t seem to believe “honesty” is a competency important to their position as a public servant.

Yes, President Trump is very, very different from politicians we’ve elected in the past. His mission is not to be re-elected. His mission is to be the most successful president in history. Having read several books and strategies on negotiating, I have a deep belief that many of his actions are not what they appear on the surface.

Successful negotiating calls for achieving a “win-win” for both parties. Most often, this takes time and planning. But one “must” be willing to walk away from the table. That’s negotiating 101.

And that’s exactly what President Trump has done with the Democrats in border wall negotiations. He made Dems an offer in 2018 which included protection to undocumented immigrants born in our country in exchange for border wall funding and they refused it.

That’s how negotiation takes place – offer, counter offer, deal or no deal – period. And one can never negotiate from a position of weakness! And a wide gap is a traditional starting place for seasoned negotiators.

President Trump, with all his short-comings, is in the process of building a foundation for future wins. At times, it may feel uncomfortable, but understand, Donald Trump is thinking in terms of years, not days or months.

My recommendation is to stay informed, stay engaged and stay the course.