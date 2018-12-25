Most read
Huntington Disposal Sites for Christmas Trees
Residents are asked to refrain from setting out their trees with their household garbage, because the sap can damage the packer trucks. The drop-off locations are as follows:
- East end of Harris Riverfront Park (use 12th Street entrance)
- Former Olympic Pool site along Memorial Boulevard
- St. Cloud Commons (19th Street West entrance)
- Parking lot of former League 6 baseball field on Ferguson Road
- McClelland Park (parking lot)
- Westmoreland Park (Vernon Street side)
- Altizer Park