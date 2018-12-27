Has the time come to choose closing the pedestrian tunnel?

Huntington Councilwoman Tina Brooks visited The West End Pedestrian Tunnel that was cleaned by Dwayne Woods of Heroin Hearse and members of the community. Brooks said "After seeing the tunnel today I can’t imagine anyone wanting to use the tunnel due to safety issues."

The condition of the tunnel was similar as it was before the cleanup. Trash, needles, and graffiti again are prominent in the tunnel.

Brooks said, "I was concerned that the people who promised to keep the tunnel safe were not going to follow up on their promises." Brooks plans to present her findings to council and have it closed. "I want it closed. The tunnel is not safe," Councilwoman Brooks stated.

In the Summer of 2017, a community organized cleanup transformed the needle ridden tunnel into a safe area for public crossing. Members of the community persuaded the city to keep it open. I feel the 'experiment' is a failure.

Brooks continued:

"I definitely helped do all I could to keep it open, including when asked by the person wanting to clean up the tunnel sending them in the right direction for approval, donating money, speaking in favor of letting the people try to keep it open due to some of the residents reaching out, and making comments that they would check it everyday.

"As for me I believe in keeping our people safe and will continue to do that as much as within my power. I’m definitely only one council member out of eleven. I encourage anyone wanting to speak to other council members to do so. I care about the safety of all and will not back down if I see a way to help keep our people safe."

However, several residents living near the runnel which goes beneath the CSX train tracks at Fifth Street West and Jackson Avenue, contend that the tunnel is still used by people on foot to avoid crossing the tracks. It's the only access to the Southside between the First Street and 14th St. West viaducts. witthout hopping across tracks.





A social media posting sttated: " Todd Sweeney and Michelle Sweeney spend 30+ hours a week driving the streets of the west end running off John's, trying to help the prostitutes get help, asking neighbors what they need, writing things down that are a problem in the community, getting the residents involved in clean ups, among many other things. They do this on top of their full time jobs, raising a family, and taking care of their parents. They ask for no recognition. They just want a safer, cleaner community and do more than their fair share. I have helped with community cleanups and I'm there for whatever project if I'm not working. We all need to step up and do more in our community like they do and maybe, just maybe it will make a difference."