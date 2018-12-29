DEFENDING THE TUNNEL: Tunnel supporter Todd Sweeney went Cleaning in Guyandotte

Saturday, December 29, 2018 - 02:05 by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor

Since the debate on the city's only pedestrian tunnel has been reopened, one of the men who cleaned the passageway visited Guyandotte and the Paul Ambrose Trail. Todd Sweeney provided photos of what debris he found there.

Incidentally, would the tunnel qualify as an item for historic Preservation? Just a thought. Think grants. Then ponder, would gatekeeping reduce the risks? 

Clean up images by Sweeney from Guyandotte below. 

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus