BREAKING: Person Taken to Hospital After Doulton Avenue Shooting

 Monday, December 31, 2018 - 08:00 Updated 18 hours ago
An individual has been taken to the hospital following a shooting at or near the 1800 block of Doulton Avenue. The initial call came in about 9:35 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 30. No further information is available.
