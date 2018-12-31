Attorney General Morrisey’s Mobile Office Sets January Stops For Metro Valley

CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet one-on-one with Metro Valley residents in January to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.

Jan. 3: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Scam Presentation at Buffalo Creek Senior Center, 330 Buffalo Creek Road, Kenova

Jan. 8: 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. — Mobile Office Hours at Wayne County Courthouse, 700 Hendricks St., Wayne

Jan. 15: 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. — Mobile Office Hours at Booker T. Washington Community Center, 24 Wyatt St., London

Jan. 23: 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Mobile Office Hours at Cox Landing Public Library, 6365 Cox Landing Road, Lesage

Jan. 23: 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. — Mobile Office Hours at Gallaher Village Public Library, 368 Norway Ave., Huntington

Jan. 25: Noon to 9:00 p.m. — Information Table at the West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show, Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston

Jan. 26 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. — Information Table at The West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show, Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston

Jan. 27: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. — Information Table at The West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show, Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston

“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”



The events are open to the public; reservations are not required.



