Attorney General Morrisey’s Mobile Office Sets January Stops For Metro Valley
Monday, December 31, 2018 - 04:02 Updated 18 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Jessica Napier-Eagle, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
- Jan. 3: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Scam Presentation at Buffalo Creek Senior Center, 330 Buffalo Creek Road, Kenova
- Jan. 8: 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. — Mobile Office Hours at Wayne County Courthouse, 700 Hendricks St., Wayne
- Jan. 15: 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. — Mobile Office Hours at Booker T. Washington Community Center, 24 Wyatt St., London
- Jan. 23: 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Mobile Office Hours at Cox Landing Public Library, 6365 Cox Landing Road, Lesage
- Jan. 23: 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. — Mobile Office Hours at Gallaher Village Public Library, 368 Norway Ave., Huntington
- Jan. 25: Noon to 9:00 p.m. — Information Table at the West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show, Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston
- Jan. 26 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. — Information Table at The West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show, Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston
- Jan. 27: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. — Information Table at The West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show, Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston
The events are open to the public; reservations are not required.