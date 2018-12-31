Attorney General Morrisey’s Mobile Office Sets January Stops For Metro Valley

 Monday, December 31, 2018 - 04:02 Updated 18 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
CHARLESTON — Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced a representative from his office will meet one-on-one with Metro Valley residents in January to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.

 
Jessica Napier-Eagle, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events as scheduled below:
  • Jan. 3: 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Scam Presentation at Buffalo Creek Senior Center, 330 Buffalo Creek Road, Kenova
  • Jan. 8: 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. — Mobile Office Hours at Wayne County Courthouse, 700 Hendricks St., Wayne
  • Jan. 15: 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. — Mobile Office Hours at Booker T. Washington Community Center, 24 Wyatt St., London
  • Jan. 23: 11:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. — Mobile Office Hours at Cox Landing Public Library, 6365 Cox Landing Road, Lesage
  • Jan. 23: 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. — Mobile Office Hours at Gallaher Village Public Library, 368 Norway Ave., Huntington
  • Jan. 25: Noon to 9:00 p.m. — Information Table at the West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show, Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston
  • Jan. 26 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. — Information Table at The West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show, Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston
  • Jan. 27: 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. — Information Table at The West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show, Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, 200 Civic Center Drive, Charleston
“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”
 
The events are open to the public; reservations are not required.
 
