Is "Die Hard " a Christmas movie?
Monday, December 31, 2018 - 05:24 Updated 16 hours ago by Tony Rutherford , HNN Entertainment Editor
But Bruce Willis "Die Hard" has edged into the rotation in an ironic way ---- though release in the summer, the entire film occurs during an office Christmas Party overwhelmed by terrorists.
It's star, Bruce Willis, said NO. But , in 1988 , when producer Joel Silver arrived on the set and saw all the Christmas decorations, he proclaimed , "This movie is going to roar into syndication and get played on television at Christmastime for years."
Popping the bloody action thriller into the mix has become a tradition. Some even draw Willis in a Santa Hat.
You have a chance on New Year's Day to catch it on marquee's big screen.
Know what? The sequel takes place on Christmas Eve.
Courtesy Washington Post