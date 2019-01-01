Most read
COLUMN ... Gatorchoppin on ...... 2019 Something Positive
Lt. Liz said, "We wanted to make sure everyone had a place to go on New Years Eve. We did not want anyone to be lonely. Salvation Army fights for good..... And good it was...young and old alike ate sliders, chicken wings, chips.....in other words....plenty of food.
From 8pm to 1am, the kids played video games and had a pool tournament. Adults watched TV on three big screen television. It was a wonderful evening.The kind Salvation Army strives for.
Lt. Liz said, "We had a good year with the kettles. We helped over 1200 kids in Cabell, Mason, Lincoln, and Wayne Counties. I, myself, had a wonderful time watching the best of Huntington....It is the side of Huntington you don't always hear about but is out there. It is efforts like this that is bringing Huntington back."