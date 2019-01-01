COLUMN ... Gatorchoppin on ...... 2019 Something Positive

On the end of 2018, where drugs and violence have created a negative tint on the past year...I set out in search of some positive items to wrap up 2018 and bring in 2019 with some positive rays of light. It did not take me long to find it. The Salvation Army on 3rd Avenue in Huntington (what was a comfort station during the Emmons Jr. fire and afterwards) was throwing a party.

Lt. Liz said, "We wanted to make sure everyone had a place to go on New Years Eve. We did not want anyone to be lonely. Salvation Army fights for good..... And good it was...young and old alike ate sliders, chicken wings, chips.....in other words....plenty of food.

From 8pm to 1am, the kids played video games and had a pool tournament. Adults watched TV on three big screen television. It was a wonderful evening.The kind Salvation Army strives for.

Lt. Liz said, "We had a good year with the kettles. We helped over 1200 kids in Cabell, Mason, Lincoln, and Wayne Counties. I, myself, had a wonderful time watching the best of Huntington....It is the side of Huntington you don't always hear about but is out there. It is efforts like this that is bringing Huntington back."