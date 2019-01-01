Cabell County, City of Huntington Opiate Cases on Fast Track

  • Printer friendly view
 Tuesday, January 1, 2019 - 04:04 Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports

An  order by federal judge Dan Polster, entered Dec. 31, 2018, has placed the City of Huntington and Cabell County as the second group of multidistrict National Prescription Opiate Litigation cases to go to trial. 

Attorneys will meet on or before Jan. 15, 2019 to set case management deadlines and January 25, 2019 for exchange evidence and set a trial date. 

Three Ohio cases will be on the first track, however, the judge has found common law differences and pharmacy differences different from other states.

" In order to better understand State-specific variations in law, the Court directs the parties to submit briefing addressing the viability of statutory and/or common law claims for public nuisance in each State and territory where any MDL plaintiff is located."

The case ORDER is below. 

  1. COURT ORDER (95.47 KB)
  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus