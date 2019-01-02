Sign Petition Prevent Ohio River Becoming Nuclear Waste Dump

Please sign the petition to stop the DUMP. Open up the record of Decision.

(Petition provided by Cold War Patriots/PRESS and others opposing burying nuclear waste from the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant on site, where the radioactive/classified remains of the Huntington Pilot Plant disassembled in Huntington and driven by open trucks in 1978-1979 in a high risk burial ground on the PGDP site.)

https://fwaction.us/2CTbq3M

Plagued within the little-known town of Piketon, Ohio, lies a nuclear catastrophe waiting to happen! What I am talking about is the Ohio EPA and Department of Energy approved on-site waste disposal facility (OSWDF) at the Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant. The plant enriched weapons-grade uranium for nuclear bombs throughout the Cold War. Now, they want to bury the disassembled plant on-site, directly above the largest fresh-water aquifer, the Teays River aquifer, in the the entire region!

Leaking from the waste site would reak radioactive fallout for countless people, future generations, the delicate environment, and ultimately make the Teays aquifer undrinkable.

Please help us STOP the on-site waste disposal facility by petitioning the Assistant Secretary for Environmental Management, Anne Marie White. She manages the environmental office that is in charge of cleaning up after the horrendous nuclear legacy.

We must ask her to halt this decision made my the Department of Energy and the Environmental Protection Agency, and we must seek much more environmentally sound solutions that will protect us, not kill us.

For follow-up information, or to talk personally to a local activist of Piketon, Ohio, e-mail to:

Vina Colley: vcolley@earthlink.net

President, P.R.E.S.S. (Portsmouth/Piketon Resident for Environmental Safety and Security)

Co-founder, NNWJ (National Nuclear Workers for Justice)

Dennis Foreman: dennis4man@me.com

Chairman, Portsmouth Gaseous Diffusion Plant's SSAB (Site Specific Avisory Board)

Piketon Counselman

Truth, Unity, Triumph,

Bobby Vaughn Jr.

Investigative Journalist

For background info on the Portsmouth, Paducah, huntington, Oak Ridge and other cold war nuclear weapons making plants across the uSA, google: Huntington Pilot Plant for hnN archived materials.

The EEOICPA was passed in 2000. It provides compensation to workers who became ill as a result of their employment manufacturing nuclear weapons in the USA, as well as their spouses, children, and grandchildren. Huntington Pilot Plant EEOICPA coverage is available for qualified former Workers and their families.

The EEOICPA was passed in 2000. It provides compensation to workers who became ill as a result of their employment manufacturing nuclear weapons in the USA, as well as their spouses, children, and grandchildren. Huntington Pilot Plant EEOICPA coverage is available for qualified former Workers and their families.

Here, we have compiled publicly available information and documentation about the facilities covered by the Act to clarify how their activities relate to the Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program Act.

Huntington Pilot Plant

Also Known As: Reduction Pilot Plant

State: West Virginia

Location: Huntington

Time Period: 1951-1963; 1978-1979

Facility Type: Department of Energy

Facility Description: The AEC built the Huntington Pilot Plant in 1951 to supply nickel powder for use in the Paducah and Portsmouth gaseous diffusion plants. One source of the nickel was scrap nickel which was contaminated with uranium. The plant was shutdown in 1963 and maintained in standby condition. It was demolished in 1978-1979.

CONTRACTOR: International Nickel Company (1951-1963)

*SITE DESCRIPTION:

The Reduction Pilot Plant is located on approximately 1.6 hectares of land, presently owned by Huntington Alloys, Inc. A general plan of the site as it appears today is shown in Figure 2. The only original structure remaining on the site is the compressor building. This building is of concrete block construction and consists of a large open storage area, change room facility, office area above the change room, and a small electrical craft training room (see Figure 3 Approximate floor areas of these building sections are 9000 ft 4. (81.8 m2), 875 ft2 (79.5 m2) 875 ft2 (79.5 m’), and 300 ft2 (37.3 m2) respectively. Items of large mechanical equipment are stored on racks in the open area and training classes are being conducted in the small room at the northwest corner of the building; other areas of the building are not in use. A concrete pad, which was the floor of the former process building, remains on the north side of the compressor building and, at the time of this survey, a large pile of chromate ore occupied approximately 31.8 x12 of this pad. Large pieces of scrap metal and construction equipment are stored at the north edge of the property.

*Source

Listing:

Huntington Pilot Plant is listed as an Atomic Weapons Employer (AWE) site and as a Department of Energy (DOE) site under the EEOICPA.

Compensation:

As of 03/15/2015, the total compensation paid under Parts B and E of the EEOICPA, including medical compensation, for workers suffering from the effects of having worked at Huntington Pilot Plant is $6,649,813.

Huntington Pilot Plant Workers:

Huntington Pilot Plant Workers:

If you or your parent worked at this or any other AWE facility and became ill, you may be entitled to compensation of up to $400K plus medical benefits from the US Department of Labor.

We can help with all OWCP (Federal Workers Compensation) claims, impairments, wage loss and health care. 2495 Main Street, Suite 442 Buffalo, NY.



DOCUMENTS:

Technical Basis Documents

Technical Basis Document for the Huntington Pilot Plant, Huntington, West Virginia, Revision No.: 01

Effective Date: 12/12/2013



SC&A

Huntington Pilot Plant Site Profile Review – Findings Matrix



