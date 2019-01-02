Most read
W.Va. AG Warns Post-Holiday Job Seekers of Employment Scams
Wednesday, January 2, 2019 - 03:55 Updated 2 hours ago From a News Release by WV Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
Gifts and travel expenses are just some of the things that put a dent in credit and bank account statements, so consumers may opt to take on a temporary job to make a little extra money.
“Don’t take just any job offer,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “It is important that those looking for additional employment to pay off Christmas expenses do their research and verify employment opportunities.”
Consumers should be particularly cautious of work-at-home positions. Such opportunities may promise flexibility and extra income, but result in nothing more than lost time and money.
Additional tips include:
- Use extra caution when looking at job ads with generic titles, such as administrative assistant or customer service representative.
- Check the business’ legitimate website or call its verified phone number to make sure the opening is authentic.
- Use caution when advertisements urge candidates to apply immediately and use phrases such as “Teleworking OK,” “Immediate Start” and “No Experience Needed.”
- Do Internet searches for the position. If the same job posting appears in several cities, it may be a scam.
- Be very cautious of any job that asks for personal information or money. Scammers often use the guise of running a credit check, setting up a direct deposit or training costs.