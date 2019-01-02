Most read
HMDA sets Executive Session for Wed. Jan. 9
Wednesday, January 2, 2019 - 23:15 Updated 11 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Executive Session: WV Code Section 6-9A-4(b)(2)(B)(9)—To discuss and consider matters involving or affecting the purchase, sale or lease of property, advance construction planning, the investment of public funds or other matters involving commercial competition, which if made public, might adversely affect the financial or other interest of the state or any political subdivision
2. Executive Session: West Virginia Code Section 6-9A-4(b)(2)(A) Personnel matter concerning a public official or employe
- Special Meeting (27 KB)