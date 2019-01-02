HMDA sets Executive Session for Wed. Jan. 9

 Wednesday, January 2, 2019 - 23:15 Updated 11 hours ago Edited from a Press Release

The Huntington Municipal Development Authority has scheduled an executive session for Wed., jan. 9 att 4 p.m. in Council Chambers at City Hall. 

The published agenda:

Executive Session: WV Code Section 6-9A-4(b)(2)(B)(9)—To discuss and consider matters involving or affecting the purchase, sale or lease of property, advance construction planning, the investment of public funds or other matters involving commercial competition, which if made public, might adversely affect the financial or other interest of the state or any political subdivision

2. Executive Session: West Virginia Code Section 6-9A-4(b)(2)(A) Personnel matter concerning a public official or employe

