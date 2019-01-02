Winter Wonder Weekend at North Bend State Park scheduled for Jan. 18-20, 2019 “Monarchs And More”

CAIRO, W.Va. — What do monarchs, migration and Mexico have in common? The answer involves monarch butterflies and pollinators, and that’s the theme of North Bend State Park’s annual Winter Wonder Weekend scheduled for Jan. 18-20, 2019. The weekend also will feature many other activities such as hiking, sleigh riding, crafts and local music.

“During Winter Wonder Weekend, guests will learn about monarchs, pollinators, the need for their conservation and their importance to our ecosystem, all while enjoying fun activities and programs,” said Emily Fleming, deputy director of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, which sponsors the annual event.

The weekend will start at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, and conclude Sunday, Jan. 20, before noon. Two special guest speakers are scheduled for the weekend. Bill Beatty, a naturalist from Wellsburg, will present a nature-themed program Friday evening; and Sue Olcott, project leader for the DNR West Virginia Butterfly Atlas, will explain the state’s monarch butterfly conservation plan Saturday evening.

Friday activities include an afternoon hike, crafts and dinner, followed by an ice cream social and a nighttime winter walk. Saturday activities include a morning hike, crafts, a trip to Berdines & Cliff’s Museum of Car Memorabilia in Harrisville, dinner buffet, Sue Olcott’s presentation “Monarchs: Conservation of a Migratory Butterfly,” and live music by Stepping Stone. Sunday is wrap-up day with a breakfast buffet, morning devotional and a program titled “Pollinators: Natural History and Conservation of Some Fuzzy Friends.”

Call 304-558-2754 for a registration form. The weekend cost will be $150 per person, based on double occupancy in the lodge. Single occupancy reservations are $200 in the lodge. Cabin rates are $145 per person at full occupancy in two-bedroom cabins, and $135 per person at full occupancy in three- and four-bedroom cabins. The cost covers two nights lodging, five meals and the registration fee, which includes crafts, door prizes and all weekend activities. Lower lodging rates for children are available.