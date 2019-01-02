Most read
Winter Wonder Weekend at North Bend State Park scheduled for Jan. 18-20, 2019 “Monarchs And More”
Wednesday, January 2, 2019 - 23:19 Updated 11 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
“During Winter Wonder Weekend, guests will learn about monarchs, pollinators, the need for their conservation and their importance to our ecosystem, all while enjoying fun activities and programs,” said Emily Fleming, deputy director of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources, which sponsors the annual event.
The weekend will start at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, and conclude Sunday, Jan. 20, before noon. Two special guest speakers are scheduled for the weekend. Bill Beatty, a naturalist from Wellsburg, will present a nature-themed program Friday evening; and Sue Olcott, project leader for the DNR West Virginia Butterfly Atlas, will explain the state’s monarch butterfly conservation plan Saturday evening.
Friday activities include an afternoon hike, crafts and dinner, followed by an ice cream social and a nighttime winter walk. Saturday activities include a morning hike, crafts, a trip to Berdines & Cliff’s Museum of Car Memorabilia in Harrisville, dinner buffet, Sue Olcott’s presentation “Monarchs: Conservation of a Migratory Butterfly,” and live music by Stepping Stone. Sunday is wrap-up day with a breakfast buffet, morning devotional and a program titled “Pollinators: Natural History and Conservation of Some Fuzzy Friends.”
Call 304-558-2754 for a registration form. The weekend cost will be $150 per person, based on double occupancy in the lodge. Single occupancy reservations are $200 in the lodge. Cabin rates are $145 per person at full occupancy in two-bedroom cabins, and $135 per person at full occupancy in three- and four-bedroom cabins. The cost covers two nights lodging, five meals and the registration fee, which includes crafts, door prizes and all weekend activities. Lower lodging rates for children are available.
North Bend State Park is in Ritchie County near Cairo and Harrisville. The park is open year-round and is known for its hospitality, service and family oriented atmosphere. The park hosts Winter Wonder and Nature Wonder weekends annually in addition to multiple special weekend and overnight packaged rates. To learn more, visit www.northbendsp.com or call 304-643-2931.