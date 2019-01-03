Most read
- Sign Petition Prevent Ohio River Becoming Nuclear Waste Dump; Listen to Cover Up Documentation from You Tube
- FLASHBACK: A "For Dummies" Beginner's Guide to Huntington's Atomic and Nuclear Legacy
- "Escape Room" Stakes--- Solve Puzzle or Perish; Aquaman Likely to Flood its way to #1
- Cabell County, City of Huntington Opiate Cases on Fast Track
- Mark Caserta: Huntington, WV. is becoming a sanctuary for everything bad in the U.S.
- DEFENDING THE TUNNEL: Tunnel supporter Todd Sweeney went Cleaning in Guyandotte
- AGE DISCRIMINATION If You’re Over 50, Chances Are the Decision to Leave a Job Won’t be Yours
- COLUMN ... Gatorchoppin on ...... 2019 Something Positive
Huntington Water Quality Board Begins Downtown Sinkhole Repairs
Thursday, January 3, 2019 - 05:31 Updated 5 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
Third Avenue will remain open to traffic in both directions, with slight traffic diversions at the 9th Street intersection. Conditions may change and additional lane closures may become necessary once excavations begin for the line repair.
A collapsed brick sewer line will be replaced.
In Barboursville, a break occurred Dec. 31 at Martha Road and Fourth Camp Street.