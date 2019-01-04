Most read
Trump boom continues as jobs report blows away expectations
“Defying all the critics and blowing away expectations, the December jobs report is a fitting finale to the unprecedented growth of the 2018 Trump economy and a fantastic start to the New Year. Those prognosticators who root for economic collapse to spite President Trump have been proven wrong yet again, as 312,000 new jobs were added last month, beating predictions of 178,000 jobs, and average hourly earnings grew 3.2 percent from a year earlier, the greatest increase in a decade. With the wind at our backs, President Trump will continue to lead our economy fearlessly, as he negotiates a trade deal with China, fights to secure our border, and deregulates small businesses even further. This jobs report is a stark reminder to the elites and the naysayers to never bet against Donald Trump – he’ll only beat expectations yet again.”