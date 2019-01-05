Holy McElroy ... They are working for Marvel

 Saturday, January 5, 2019 - 09:26 Updated 3 hours ago Edited by Tony Rutherford from Multiple Reports
Clint McElroy began his radio career like many Marshall University broadcasting students (like Mike Kirtner) at WMUL-FM, when it was a 10 watt campus station that relied on all volunteers. McElroy obtained his first "real" broadcasting job in 1975 as news director for WKEE-FM before gigs at WRVC, WEMM,  and WTCR. 

An avid devotee of comic and science fiction fandom, Clint (who wrote a pilot for an innovative "mini-sit-com" drop in TV proposal a.k.a. Zap & Opps) retired from commercial radio in 2017 and joined sons Justin, Travis and Griffin in an internett podcast, The Adventure Zone, which began with a Dungeons and Dragons role-playing arc, moved to other game systems. 

However,  the McElroy Brothers announced Jan. 4 on their website a project with Marvel Comics:

"We’re thrilled to announce that we’re teaming up with Marvel Comics to bring you War of the Realms: Journey Into Mystery, a five-issue limited series that will be available in comic book stores and online beginning April 10th, 2019. Written by us (Clint, Griffin, Justin, and Travis), and drawn by André Lima Araújo, with covers by Valerio Schiti, War of the Realms: Journey Into Mystery takes you to a world where Earth is at war, besieged by an army of Frost Giants, Trolls and Fire Goblins — and the mighty Thor is nowhere to be found. When it turns out that the key to stopping the war might be Thor’s baby sister, Spider-Man (Miles Morales), Hawkeye (Kate Bishop), Wonder Man, Sebastian Druid, Death Locket, Thori the Hellhound, and Balder the Brave must go on an epic quest to save Earth’s only hope! (And, yes, deal with diaper duty.)."

A copy of the cover drawn by Valerio Schiti has been released.

Their latest podcast Trends Like These can be found at:

https://www.themcelroy.family/2019/1/4/18168238/trends-like-these-january-4th

Clint wroe comic book adaptation for Universal Soldier and Freejack. He Created of "Green Hornet-Dark Tomorrow", "King of the USA" and "Deep and Wyde: Blood Is the Harvest"

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

