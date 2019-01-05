Most read
Holy McElroy ... They are working for Marvel
"We’re thrilled to announce that we’re teaming up with Marvel Comics to bring you War of the Realms: Journey Into Mystery, a five-issue limited series that will be available in comic book stores and online beginning April 10th, 2019. Written by us (Clint, Griffin, Justin, and Travis), and drawn by André Lima Araújo, with covers by Valerio Schiti, War of the Realms: Journey Into Mystery takes you to a world where Earth is at war, besieged by an army of Frost Giants, Trolls and Fire Goblins — and the mighty Thor is nowhere to be found. When it turns out that the key to stopping the war might be Thor’s baby sister, Spider-Man (Miles Morales), Hawkeye (Kate Bishop), Wonder Man, Sebastian Druid, Death Locket, Thori the Hellhound, and Balder the Brave must go on an epic quest to save Earth’s only hope! (And, yes, deal with diaper duty.)."
A copy of the cover drawn by Valerio Schiti has been released.
Their latest podcast Trends Like These can be found at:
https://www.themcelroy.family/2019/1/4/18168238/trends-like-these-january-4th
Clint wroe comic book adaptation for Universal Soldier and Freejack. He Created of "Green Hornet-Dark Tomorrow", "King of the USA" and "Deep and Wyde: Blood Is the Harvest"