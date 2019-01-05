Grant County Leads State in New Business Growth for December 2018

Charleston, W.Va. — Grant County led in new business growth for December 2018 with a total of 12 new businesses, according to West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner.

That equates to a 2.21 percent growth for Grant County. The Secretary of State’s Business & Licensing Division reported Tucker, Jackson, Greenbrier and Gilmer counties also had notable growth in December.

“It is always a good sign to see business growth and expansion,” Secretary Warner said. “That is an indication of a stable, strong and thriving economy.”

The number of business entities in Tucker County grew from 467 to 475, with Jackson County business entities increasing from 1,092 to 1,110. Greenbrier County experienced an increase in business entities from 2,120 to 2,146 and Gilmer County went from 288 to 292 business entities.

Statewide, West Virginia saw a 10.60 percent growth in business registrations in the previous 12-month period. That growth was led by Summers County with 18.12 percent growth.

To review the county-by-county growth visit our Business Statistics Database.