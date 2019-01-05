Arrest Made in YWCA Arson

  • Printer friendly view
 Saturday, January 5, 2019 - 14:24 Updated 3 hours ago

A man has been arrested in connection with a fire that Thursday destroyed an  outbuilding at the long vacant YWCA in the 600 block of Fifth Avenue. Joshua Scott Griffith Francis, 26, has been placed in the Western Regional Jail on a $50,000 bond.

a by stander reported smoke coming from the building Surveillance footage from nearby business assisted in the identification. 


  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus