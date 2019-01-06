Nominations for the Critic's Choice Awards which will be Presented Jan. 13

Nominations for the 2019 Critic's Choice Awards have been announced. They will be presented Jan. 13 and is considered one of the best predictors for the Oscars.

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

The Favourite

First Man

Green Book

If Beale Street Could Talk

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

A Star Is Born

Vice

BEST ACTOR

Christian Bale, Vice

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate

Ryan Gosling, First Man

Ethan Hawke, First Reformed

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

BEST ACTRESS

Yalitza Aparicio, Roma

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Glenn Close, The Wife

Toni Collette, Hereditary

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Sam Elliott, A Star Is Born

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Michael B. Jordan, Black Panther

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Nicole Kidman, Boy Erased

Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

BEST YOUNG ACTOR/ACTRESS

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Thomasin McKenzie, Leave No Trace

Ed Oxenbould, Wildlife

Millicent Simmonds, A Quiet Place

Amandla Stenberg, The Hate U Give

Sunny Suljic, Mid90s

BEST ACTING ENSEMBLE

Black Panther

Crazy Rich Asians

The Favourite

Vice

Widows

BEST DIRECTOR

Damien Chazelle, First Man

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Yorgos Lanthimos, The Favourite

Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

Adam McKay, Vice

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite

Adam McKay, Vice

Paul Schrader, First Reformed

Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly, Green Book

Bryan Woods, Scott Beck, John Krasinski, A Quiet Place

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Ryan Coogler, Joe Robert Cole, Black Panther

Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Eric Roth and Bradley Cooper & Will Fetters, A Star Is Born

Josh Singer, First Man

Charlie Wachtel & David Rabinowitz and Kevin Willmott & Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Alfonso Cuarón, Roma

James Laxton, If Beale Street Could Talk

Matthew Libatique, A Star Is Born

Rachel Morrison, Black Panther

Robbie Ryan, The Favourite

Linus Sandgren, First Man

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN

Hannah Beachler, Jay Hart, Black Panther

Eugenio Caballero, Barbara Enriquez, Roma

Nelson Coates, Andrew Baseman, Crazy Rich Asians

Fiona Crombie, Alice Felton, The Favourite

Nathan Crowley, Kathy Lucas, First Man

John Myhre, Gordon Sim, Mary Poppins Returns

BEST EDITING

Jay Cassidy, A Star Is Born

Hank Corwin, Vice

Tom Cross, First Man

Alfonso Cuarón, Adam Gough, Roma

Yorgos Mavropsaridis, The Favourite

Joe Walker, Widows

BEST COSTUME DESIGN

Alexandra Byrne, Mary Queen of Scots

Ruth Carter, Black Panther

Julian Day, Bohemian Rhapsody

Sandy Powell, The Favourite

Sandy Powell, Mary Poppins Returns

BEST HAIR AND MAKEUP

Black Panther

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Mary Queen of Scots

Suspiria

Vice

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Ready Player One

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE

The Grinch

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

BEST ACTION MOVIE

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Deadpool 2

Mission: Impossible – Fallout

Ready Player One

Widows

BEST COMEDY

Crazy Rich Asians

Deadpool 2

The Death of Stalin

The Favourite

Game Night

Sorry to Bother You

BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY

Christian Bale, Vice

Jason Bateman, Game Night

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool 2

Lakeith Stanfield, Sorry to Bother You

BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

Rachel McAdams, Game Night

Charlize Theron, Tully

Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

BEST SCI-FI OR HORROR MOVIE

Annihilation

Halloween

Hereditary

A Quiet Place

Suspiria

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Burning

Capernaum

Cold War

Roma

Shoplifters

BEST SONG

"All the Stars," Kendrick Lamar & SZA (Black Panther)

"Girl in the Movies," Dolly Parton (Dumplin’)

"I’ll Fight," Jennifer Hudson (RBG)

"The Place Where Lost Things Go," Emily Blunt (Mary Poppins Returns)

"Shallow," Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)

"Trip a Little Light Fantastic," Lin-Manuel Miranda (Mary Poppins Returns)

BEST SCORE

Kris Bowers, Green Book

Nicholas Britell, If Beale Street Could Talk

Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs

Ludwig Göransson, Black Panther

Justin Hurwitz, First Man

Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns