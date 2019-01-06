Rider, Roma Capture Film Critics Awards

 Sunday, January 6, 2019
Rider, Roma Capture Film Critics Awards

National Society of Film Critics Awards awarded top honors to Rider (best picture) and Roma (best director). 

Best picture: The Rider  | Runners-up: RomaBurning


Best actor: Ethan Hawke, First Reformed | Runners-up:  Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate; Ben Foster, Leave No Trace; John C. Reilly, The Sisters Brothers and Stan & Ollie


Best actress: Olivia Colman, The Favourite | Runners-up: Regina Hall, Support the Girls; Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?


Best supporting actress:  Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk | Runners-up: Elizabeth Debicki, Widows; Emma Stone, The Favourite


Best supporting actor: Steve Yeun, Burning  | Runners-up: Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?; Brian Tyree Henry, Widows and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse


Best director:  Alfonso Cuaron, Roma | Runners-up: Lee Chang-dong, Burning; Chloe Zhao, The Rider


Best screenplay: Armando Iannucci, David Schneider and Ian Martin, The Death of Stalin | Runners-up: Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me?; Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite


Best cinematography: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma | Runners-up: James Laxton, If Beale Street Could Talk; Lukasz Zal, Cold War

Best foreign-language film: Roma | Runners-up: Cold WarBurningShoplifters


Best non-fiction film: Minding the Gap | Runners-up: ShirkersAmazing Grace


Special citation for a film awaiting U.S. distribution: A Family Tour (Ying Liang, Taiwan/Hong Kong/Singapore/Malaysia)  

 


Best experimental film: Good Luck


Film heritage award: The team behind the release of Orson Welles' The Other Side of the Wind


Film heritage award: The Museum of Modern Art for its restoration of Ernst Lubitsch's Rosita

