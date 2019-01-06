Rider, Roma Capture Film Critics Awards

Best picture: The Rider | Runners-up: Roma, Burning

National Society of Film Critics Awards awarded top honors to Rider (best picture) and Roma (best director).



Best actor: Ethan Hawke, First Reformed | Runners-up: Willem Dafoe, At Eternity's Gate; Ben Foster, Leave No Trace; John C. Reilly, The Sisters Brothers and Stan & Ollie



Best actress: Olivia Colman, The Favourite | Runners-up: Regina Hall, Support the Girls; Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?



Best supporting actress: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk | Runners-up: Elizabeth Debicki, Widows; Emma Stone, The Favourite



Best supporting actor: Steve Yeun, Burning | Runners-up: Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?; Brian Tyree Henry, Widows and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse



Best director: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma | Runners-up: Lee Chang-dong, Burning; Chloe Zhao, The Rider



Best screenplay: Armando Iannucci, David Schneider and Ian Martin, The Death of Stalin | Runners-up: Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me?; Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, The Favourite



Best cinematography: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma | Runners-up: James Laxton, If Beale Street Could Talk; Lukasz Zal, Cold War

Best foreign-language film: Roma | Runners-up: Cold War; Burning; Shoplifters



Best non-fiction film: Minding the Gap | Runners-up: Shirkers, Amazing Grace



Special citation for a film awaiting U.S. distribution: A Family Tour (Ying Liang, Taiwan/Hong Kong/Singapore/Malaysia)



Best experimental film: Good Luck



Film heritage award: The team behind the release of Orson Welles' The Other Side of the Wind



Film heritage award: The Museum of Modern Art for its restoration of Ernst Lubitsch's Rosita