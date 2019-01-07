Council Planning Committee Discussing Alley Abandonment, Animal Breeding

There will be a meeting of the City Council Planning & Zoning Committee meeting in Council Chambers on Tuesday, January 8, 2019 beginning at 5:00 p.m. Item(s) to be discussed are as follows:

* PC 19-01: A petition to abandon the six and one half alley between 6th Avenue and 7th Avenue for the length of the block between 1st Street and 2nd Street situated north of the retail space and south of the parking area across the following parcel. The petitioned abandonment divides Cabell County Tax Map 28, Parcels 541.

* PC 19-02: Amendments to the City of Huntington Zoning Ordinance Article 1315 Definitions to amend the definition of animal hospitals and kennels to remove breeding as a use within each district.

* PC 19-03: Amendments to the City of Huntington Zoning Ordinance Article 1327 C-1 Neighborhood Commercial District, Article 1329 Highway Commercial District, Article 1331 Central Business District, and Article 1333 I-1 General Industrial District to add micro-blading as a permitted use within all commercial and industrial districts.

* Other matters as necessary