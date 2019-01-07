First Lady Cathy Justice Seeks Entries in Valentines to West Virginia Contest

CHARLESTON, WV - First Lady Cathy Justice and her Student Artist Series announced the new “Valentines to West Virginia” contest Friday. All students in the 6 th grade are invited to submit a Valentine to West Virginia that shows or tells what they love most about the Mountain State.

“I look forward to seeing all the creative entries and learning more about what makes our state so special to the students,” First Lady Cathy Justice said.

Students may use writing, photography, painting, drawing, and other art mediums to describe a favorite place, memory, or moment in West Virginia.

. They can be created using a variety of materials. Students are encouraged to take their time and be creative!

This contest is the third installment of the First Lady’s Student Artist Series initiative. On special holidays, she will host different art competitions or projects for students to participate in, encouraging creativity and promoting the importance of the arts within schools throughout West Virginia.

Students may mail their Valentines to West Virginia to:

The Governor’s Mansion

1716 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, WV 25305.

With each submission, students

include their name, phone, email, county, school name, teacher name, and teacher email. Valentines will not be returned. Valentines must be received by

. Winners will be announced by Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2019. Prizes will be awarded to winning valentines. For questions, please contact the First Lady’s Special Assistant Katie Speece at (304) 558-3588 or

.