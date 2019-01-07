Most read
- Nominations for the Critic's Choice Awards which will be Presented Jan. 13
- UPDATED: Large Selection New Tsubasacon Mascarade, Winners, Skits, Cosplaying IMAGES
- U.S. to Investigate Discrimination Against Native American Students on Montana Reservation
- Trump boom continues as jobs report blows away expectations
- IMAGES: Cosplay Creativity Earned Accolades for Bunny Bombshell
- IMAGES: Keith Albee (Modern Era)
- Public Comments Requested on Portsmouth & Paducah Depleted Uranium Hexafluoride
- SHELLY’S WORLD – “The Happy Ending”
First Lady Cathy Justice Seeks Entries in Valentines to West Virginia Contest
Monday, January 7, 2019 - 21:51 Updated 10 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
“I look forward to seeing all the creative entries and learning more about what makes our state so special to the students,” First Lady Cathy Justice said.
Students may use writing, photography, painting, drawing, and other art mediums to describe a favorite place, memory, or moment in West Virginia. Valentines must be at least two-dimensional and no larger than 5x7 inches. They can be created using a variety of materials. Students are encouraged to take their time and be creative!
This contest is the third installment of the First Lady’s Student Artist Series initiative. On special holidays, she will host different art competitions or projects for students to participate in, encouraging creativity and promoting the importance of the arts within schools throughout West Virginia.
Students may mail their Valentines to West Virginia to:
The Governor’s Mansion
1716 Kanawha Boulevard East, Charleston, WV 25305.
With each submission, students MUST include their name, phone, email, county, school name, teacher name, and teacher email. Valentines will not be returned. Valentines must be received by February 1, 2019. Winners will be announced by Valentine’s Day, February 14, 2019. Prizes will be awarded to winning valentines. For questions, please contact the First Lady’s Special Assistant Katie Speece at (304) 558-3588 or kate.e.speece@wv.gov.