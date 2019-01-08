Most read
Coming in March River City Blues Competition, Marietta OH
Participants compete for sponsorship to the International Blues Challenge (IBC). The first place winner of The River City Blues Competition in 2019 will receive $1,000 in cash and $500 more when they register for the IBC in Memphis early in 2020 where they will gain valuable exposure to record label A&R representatives and Blues industry professionals and festival promoters capable of real career advancement for serious blues musicians. Second place will receive $500. There will be 6 slots in the competition. The big winners however, are the blues fans who enjoy an afternoon of great blues entertainment.
Doors open one hour before showtime. For reservations or info call Helen Holt 304-615-7997, or Peggy Bolen 740-376-0222. VISA/MasterCard/Discover accepted. Reservations are held at the prefunction tables. Please check in when you arrive.
Competition Schedule
Door opens 1 hour before showtime.
Saturday, March 16, 2019 – 12:30 to 3:30 pm Blues Competition and winners announced.
Participating Acts – TBD
Saturday, March 16, 2019 – At 4 PM The Delgado Brothers
Winners at The International Blues Challenge in Memphis, the city considered by many as the home of the Blues and the birthplace of Rock ‘n Roll, receive cash and prizes such as professional consultations and assistance, gigs at some of the country’s best festivals, interviews in the world’s leading Blues publications, free website design and hosting, and even a slot on the Legendary Rhythm and Blues Cruise.
For those who want to participate in the competition be sure you click on the links on the Competition page on our website bjfm.org to read and download Rules and Application, for 2019 River City Ohio Blues Competition, or to learn more about The International Blues Challenge (IBC). Deadline to receive application is Friday, January 26, 2019
YEAR’S WORTH OF MUSIC RAFFLE: At Festival there will be a raffle for a “Year’s Worth of Music”. All proceeds from this raffle go to fund our “Blues in The Schools.”
For more information on Competition and Festival go to our website at bjfm.org.