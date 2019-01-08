WV Tax Department saving money, filling vacancies

Charleston, WV — The West Virginia Department of Revenue announced that the State Tax Department has made great strides in enforcing tax laws on out-of-state contractors and in filling staffing vacancies.

“I’m very proud of the work our Tax Department employees are doing,” Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy said. “Saving the people of West Virginia money is absolutely one of the things at the top of my mind, and that’s what this work has done.”

Based on recommendations of the Governor’s Jobs Act and Tax Compliance Task Force, which was appointed in August 2017, numerous measures have been implemented to help the Tax Department in its work to serve the citizens of West Virginia. Through legislation and interagency agreements, the Tax Department’s enforcement of the business registration and tax obligations of out-of-state contractors has been enhanced.

Thanks to out-of-state taxpayer audits being reinstituted by the Justice administration, after having been suspended in 2015, the department collected $5,749,251 over 2017 and 2018 in delinquent taxes from out-of-state taxpayers. This effort cost the state less than $19,000 in travel-related expenses.

In 2017, the Tax Department established a Special Enforcement Task Force. That task force coordinates the department’s resources to address chronically and seriously delinquent taxpayers. Currently, the task force is focusing on collecting unpaid sales and employee withholding taxes. Actions the task force can take to enforce state laws include revoking business licenses and seizure and sale of delinquent taxpayer assets.

Along with working to enforce out-of-state taxpayer obligations, the Tax Department is actively engaged in filling staffing vacancies. Thanks to legislation in 2017, the Tax Department is free of burdensome Division of Personnel staffing policies, and can take more swift action to hire qualified employees for auditing, compliance, and enforcement.

In 2019, the Tax Department intends to propose legislation for the following:

Providing college tuition assistance to enhance staff retention and development.

Strengthening the department’s ability to enforce business registration and tax bond requirements of non-resident contractors.

Enforcing employee withholding obligations of limited liability companies.

The Tax Department also intends to update and streamline the business registration database and licensing process, including increased coordination with the Secretary of State.