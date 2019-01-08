Hurricane Cinema Permanently Closed

The cinema , located between Cinemark's Huntington Mall in Barboursville and Regal's Nitro Stadium 12, originally opened as an "All Star" cinema before merging with Frank's. It opened in 2005.

Frank's Teays Valley 10 stadium cinemas in hurricane, WV has "permanently closed," according to a listing pointing to the corporate website where the location has been removed. .

Frank Theatres operated other cinemas in Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.

Corporate entities for the chain have filed for bankruptcy protection. The reason for the bankruptcy is associated with costs of closing unprofitable cinemas and ownership of a mall.

The filings were made between June 28 and Sept. 20 under several entities: Frank Entertainment Companies, Frank Theatres Management, Frank Investments, Inc., Frank Theatres Tilton and Rio Mall.

The Hurricane venue operated during the Christmas-New Year's period, but did not play either "Aquaman" or "Mary Poppins Returns."

