Hurricane Cinema Permanently Closed
Frank Theatres operated other cinemas in Florida, Georgia, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and West Virginia.
Corporate entities for the chain have filed for bankruptcy protection. The reason for the bankruptcy is associated with costs of closing unprofitable cinemas and ownership of a mall.
The filings were made between June 28 and Sept. 20 under several entities: Frank Entertainment Companies, Frank Theatres Management, Frank Investments, Inc., Frank Theatres Tilton and Rio Mall.
The Hurricane venue operated during the Christmas-New Year's period, but did not play either "Aquaman" or "Mary Poppins Returns."
http://www.ocsentinel.com/news/frank-theatres-files-bankruptcy-reorganization/article_dde25a34-c73b-11e8-aae2-bbe66eb08064.html
http://franktheatres.com/locations/west-virginia/teays-valley-stadium-10/?fbclid=IwAR3X0jHEHX4gPzrmsyrFjw8l8DZjR9bfrlIrih2dTjRqQDtBliHdQ1lAfm8