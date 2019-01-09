Most read
Assault charge against former WSAZ meteorologist dismissed
According to court documents, Bivens, 32, and Ambriz, 26, who worked together at WSAZ-TV 3, and featured on the 4 p.m. newscast, engaged in a quarrel on Aug. 26 at Broadway, a Charleston night club, following Girl’s Night Out, an annual fundraiser for the YWCA’s Resolve Family Abuse Program. Bivens became angry over Ambriz’s apparent flirtation with her husband, Don Draper.
At some point, Ambriz pushed Bivens causing both of them to fall. The fall, the complaint alleges, resulted in Bivens sustaining injuries to her eardrum and skull.
Ambriz has steadfastly denied the allegations.
Below, are recordings of the pre-trial discussion on the motion to dismiss, and Hall’s decision granting it followed by Ambriz’s comments.
1. https://youtu.be/ZXERV-WtoSc
2. https://youtu.be/-1hVGTKttBY
3. https://youtu.be/eISWn6wjHtU
4. https://youtu.be/V6y2wrllQgI
On Monday, Bivens began work as the morning co-anchor on WTVQ-TV 36 in Lexington.
Ambriz posted on Facebook;
"I'm so relieved to finally start rebuilding my life," Ambriz's post said. "My attorney, Joesph Spano, has said from the beginning I was wrongfully charged without a proper investigation. I did not do the things I was accused of and that would've come out, in detail, during court today if the state's 'victim' showed. She didn't, so we weren't able to proceed and the case was dismissed."
Kanawha Magistrate Court, case number 18-M-8636