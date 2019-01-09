OPINION Mark Caserta: Bottom line: How many lives are Dems willing to sacrifice to stop Trump’s wall?

It’s no surprise the complicit, liberal media has been wetting themselves in excitement over being able to attack President Trump over recent polling of voters regarding the government shutdown, now in its third week.

Anyone who trusts polls, especially those from the corrupt, mainstream media, hasn’t followed politics very closely.

Remember, these are the same people who told us Hillary Clinton would win the 2016 presidency in a landslide. I’m not sure how they could have missed it any worse. In fact, they still haven’t gotten over the embarrassment of losing to a political outsider who has strategically outmaneuvered them for the past two years.

Recent polling reports claim 70 percent of Americans want some form of compromise on our nation’s most recent woes – Government shutdown, the border wall and illegal immigration. Additionally, pollsters claim only 30 percent of Americans “don’t” want the president to compromise.

Besides not giving any credulity to these polls, anyone paying attention over the last couple decades, has learned “compromise”, in Washington, D.C., means gutless, Republicans cave to the Democrats.

That, my friends, is why our nation has had so many losses for Americans the last few presidencies. Politicians simply aren’t willing to succumb to controversy for fear of losing a vote.

As we all know, the definition of insanity, is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result. Donald Trump is about results.

So, I ask our readers, “How does one compromise on principle?” I realize this concept may cause liberal’s head to explode – but you don’t!

It’s one thing to compromise on a tactic or a roadmap for achieving a goal. But if the goal is to protect American citizens, where does one justify compromise?

I’m reminded of the military helicopter scene in the first “Die Hard” movie in which FBI agents, facetiously named, Johnson and Johnson, were flying to the roof of the Nakatomi Building under the guise of providing hostage-holding terrorists a route of escape. They, in fact, planned an airstrike designed to eliminate the terrorists with extreme prejudice.

During the flight, Agent Johnson asked Agent Johnson, the odds of the casualty rate of innocent hostages. Johnson replied, “…If we take out the terrorists, we could lose 20 or 25 percent of the hostages. His counterpart coldly replied, “I can live with that.”

I submit building the wall is no different! We have seen lives lost at the hands of illegal immigrants, deported time and again, but who venture back across our borders, only to commit crimes. We know illegal drugs are making their way across the border. We know terrorists and gang members are abusing our open borders to illegally enter the United States.

We know all of this eventually costs American lives. And while common sense dictates that some illegal immigrants are just looking to improve their lives, this must not take priority over rebuking the few who will commit a heinous crime.

Immigrants are welcome, but must take the legal route and come here with the goal of acclimating as a U.S. citizen.

Are Democrats willing to ignore these facts? And don’t forget, these are the same politicians who not only don’t want any border wall, they want to eliminate U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement as we know it!

How many American lives are Democrats willing to sacrifice simply to defeat Donald Trump in his mission to fulfill his campaign promise and build the wall? What is the acceptable civilian casualty rate to liberals whose hatred of this president far exceeds their love of country?

Building the wall will save lives and protect American sovereignty. “Not” building the wall puts both at risk. Trust me when I tell you these corrupt politicians will simply find something else on which to spend $5.6 billion.

They just aren’t willing to spend it protecting you – even though it’s your money.

President Trump will get his wall. And he will be willing to compromise on the terms of how he gets the money for its construction. But He will not compromise the principle of building it.

There is a difference.