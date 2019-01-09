Tony award-winning musical EVITA performing on the Keith-Albee stage!

HUNTINGTON, WV – The ground-breaking Broadway musical, EVITA will take the stage at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center on Jan. 28 at 7:30 p.m. Evita won seven Tony Awards and was the first British musical to receive the Tony Award for Best Musical. Evita also won the Olivier award for Best New Musical, and six Drama Desk awards.

Evita’s musical score was created by the world famous British composer, Andrew Lloyd Webber, with lyrics and book by Tim Rice. Andrew Lloyd Webber also composed musical classics such as The Phantom of the Opera, Cats, and Jesus Christ Superstar.

Set in Argentina between 1934-1952, this award-winning musical follows Eva Duarte on her journey from poor illegitimate child to ambitious actress to, as wife of military leader-turned-president Juan Peron, the most powerful woman in Latin America.

“She’s such a powerful female,” explained Actress Yael Reich, who takes on the iconic role of Eva Peron. “Performing Eva is a challenge for any woman in the theater. She rose up from her situation and blazed a trail. That is so timely—such an iconic character.”

Notable songs from Evita include “Oh What a Circus,” “Buenos Aires” and, of course, “Don’t Cry for Me Argentina.” These songs combine Latin music, pop, jazz, and musical theatre styles captivating audiences for more than 40 years.

Evita’s Broadway success included over 1,500 performances and inspired several professional tours and worldwide productions as well as a feature film starring Madonna and Antonio Banderas in 1996.

Tickets for Evita are $98.42/81.97/71.00/64.42. Contact the Marshall Artists Series Box Office at 304-696-6656 or order tickets online at Ticketmaster.com. You may also visit our box office located in the Joan C. Edwards Playhouse on the Marshall University campus. Box office hours are Monday through Friday 12 p.m.-4 p.m.

Evita is sponsored by Farrell White and Legg, Dr. David and Mrs. Sharon Denning, Dr. Mark Studeney and Dr. Melissa Lester, Kendall York Dentistry, The Herald-Dispatch, Marshall University, and the Marshall Artists Series.