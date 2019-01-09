Most read
Charleston Town Centre mall to be Sold on Courthouse Steps
The owners defaulted on a $100 million dollar loan. The garages are owned by the Charleston Urban Renewal Authority (CURA) and in its heyday retailers paid CURA fees.
However, the three level venue which once had five major department store anchors --- Kaufman's (now Macy's), Stone & Thomas , Sears, J.C. Penney, and Montgomery Ward.
Former Charleston mayor Danny Jones revealed to WV Metro News that one of the original partners Cafaro & Company which owns malls in Barboursville and Bridgeport, may be looking to make a fire sale bid in the $20-$25 million range IF "HURA will give them the garages," Jones told the news service.
Jones warns Macy’s, may soon be leaving, even though Macy’s currently does not pay rent which dates back to a deal struck between former mall owner Forest City Enterprises to keep the retailer there.