MU Choral Union issues invitation to sing

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – The Marshall University Choral Union invites singers to join its ensemble for a new semester of choral music making.

Under the direction of Deborah Bradley, the Choral Union rehearses from 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays in Room 150 of Smith Music Hall. There are no audition requirements, and there is no cost to participate. The first rehearsal is Jan. 14, and there will be no rehearsal on Jan. 21 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

This semester, the MU Choral Union is collaborating with the local Jewish community to present a program in remembrance of the Holocaust. The concert will take place Sunday, April 28, at B'nai Sholom Congregation, 949 10th Ave., Huntington, in conjunction with the annual Day of Remembrance.

Contact Bradley by e-mail at bradley34@marshall.edu for more information.