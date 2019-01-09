Most read
- Public Comments Requested on Portsmouth & Paducah Depleted Uranium Hexafluoride
- UPDATED: Large Selection New Tsubasacon Mascarade, Winners, Skits, Cosplaying IMAGES
- IMAGES: Cosplay Creativity Earned Accolades for Bunny Bombshell
- Attorney General DeWine Calls for Action to Protect the Great Lakes from Asian Carp
- U.S. to Investigate Discrimination Against Native American Students on Montana Reservation
- Attorney General Morrisey, 18-State Brief Urges Supreme Court To Protect Second Amendment
- Sign Petition Prevent Ohio River Becoming Nuclear Waste Dump; Listen to Cover Up Documentation from You Tube
- OPINION GATOR CHOPPIN ON .... Late income tax refund checks could hurt Trump
MU Choral Union issues invitation to sing
Wednesday, January 9, 2019 - 04:02 Updated 1 hour ago Special to HNN Provided by Marshall University
Under the direction of Deborah Bradley, the Choral Union rehearses from 7 to 9 p.m. Mondays in Room 150 of Smith Music Hall. There are no audition requirements, and there is no cost to participate. The first rehearsal is Jan. 14, and there will be no rehearsal on Jan. 21 for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
This semester, the MU Choral Union is collaborating with the local Jewish community to present a program in remembrance of the Holocaust. The concert will take place Sunday, April 28, at B'nai Sholom Congregation, 949 10th Ave., Huntington, in conjunction with the annual Day of Remembrance.
Contact Bradley by e-mail at bradley34@marshall.edu for more information.