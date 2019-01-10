Most read
"Captain Marvel" on Track to Shatter Ticket Pre-Sales Records
Thursday, January 10, 2019 - 00:43 Updated 2 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
And while Avengers: Infinity War still holds the top spot for best 24-hour pre-sales—tickets to the movie went on sale just 42 days before it’s opening–it’s looking like Captain Marvel could outpace it in terms of overall pre-sales on Atom Tickets.
Captain Marvel is one of the most anticipated movies of 2019 according to a survey of movie fans conducted by Atom Tickets last month. According to the same survey, moviegoers are also excited to see Brie Larson in the movie.
