OPINION Mark Caserta: Americans, behold the hypocrisy of liberal Democrats!

Allow me to illustrate just how hypocritical liberal Democrats are on funding President Trump’s border wall. Even I’m amazed at the audacity of these corrupt politicians! This proves just how “dumb” and “unengaged” Democrats believe the American people have become!

All these quotes regarding border security, are unedited, accurate and available all over the internet, from a handful of fair and balanced media.

Let’s first hear a 2005 quote from former senator and then, president, Barack Hussein Obama.

“We simply cannot allow people to pour into the U.S. undocumented, undetected, unchecked, circumventing the people who are waiting patiently, diligently, lawfully to become immigrants in this country.”

George W. Bush was president.

Now, let’s hear a 2014 quote from progressive “queen,” former senator and “twice” presidential candidate, Hillary Rodham Clinton.

“I voted numerous times when I was a senator to spend money to build a barrier to try to prevent illegal immigrants from coming in and I do think you have to control your borders.”

Barack H. Obama was president.

Let’s not forget current Senate Majority leader Chuck Ellis Schumer, when in 2009, he said:

“People who enter the United States without our permission are illegal aliens and illegal aliens should not be treated the same as people who enter the U.S. legally. The American people will never accept immigration reform unless they truly believe that their government is committed to ending future illegal immigration.”

Barack H. Obama was still president.

Oh, and then, there is Schumer’s current “presidential rebuttal” partner, House Speaker Nancy Patricia D’Alesandro Pelosi, when in 2008, the far-left liberal politician said:

“We do need to address the issue of immigration and the challenge we have of undocumented people in our country. We certainly do not want any more coming in.”

George W. Bush was still president.

And we can’t leave out self-proclaimed socialist, Senator Bernie (no middle name) Sanders, when in 2007, Bernard said:

“I don’t know why we need millions of people to be coming into the country who will work for lower wages than American workers and drives wages down even lower than they are right now.”

“W” was still at the presidential helm.

And at no extra charge, let’s hear from ex-Senator Harry Mason Reid, when in 1993, he stated:

“If making it easy to be an illegal alien isn’t enough, how about offering a reward for being an illegal alien? No sane country would do that, right? Guess again … (If you’re an illegal immigrant who gives birth in the U.S. you can go on welfare immediately.) Is it any wonder that two-thirds of the babies born at taxpayer expense in the county-run hospitals in Los Angeles are born to illegal alien mothers?”

Fast forward to 2019. Donald Trump is President of the United States.

The crisis of illegal immigration is more prevalent than at any time in our nation’s history. America’s southern border is more volatile than ever.

These are direct quotes taken from House Leader Nancy Pelosi’s and Sen. Minority Leader, Chuck Schumer’s Tuesday evening rebuttal of President Trump’s address to the nation, regarding his commitment to border security:

First, Ms. Pelosi:

“…The President is forcing American taxpayers to waste billions of dollars on an expensive and ineffective wall – a wall he always promised Mexico would pay for.”

(The president did, indeed, announce, during his address, the wall would be financed indirectly via the recent trade agreement he negotiated with Mexico.)

Now, Mr. Schumer:

“My fellow Americans, we address you tonight for one reason only: The President of the United States – having failed to get Mexico to pay for his ineffective, unnecessary border wall…”

These unethical politicians are now the face of the Democrat Party. By refusing to protect Americans, they are, indeed, the face of evil. There is no “downside” in building Trump’s wall. In fact, it’s never been needed more.

Per the U.S. Border Patrol’s website, in 2018, an average of 40,000 illegals attempted to cross our southern border every month! Agents have responded with increased in manpower, modern technology, such as infrared night-vision scopes, seismic sensors, and a modern computer processing system. But it isn’t enough. Illegals keep finding entry points along the 2000 miles of border- illegally. These numbers don’t even factor in those who’ve illegally overstayed their visas.

Most estimate the U.S. currently has well over 20,000 illegal immigrants in our nation, most of which strain the economy.

If only 1 percent of these illegals mean to bring harm to our people, is it worth it?

And despite what Democrats would like to leave out, under the guise of “compassion”, this ultimately is about the “rule of law”. Every single person who crosses the border illegally, is already breaking U.S. law – period.

Build the wall, President Trump. If you need to declare a national emergency, true American patriots are with you. There’s no need to play “chicken” with Democrats. And there’s no need to compromise on your devout principle of protecting U.S. citizens and our nation’s sovereignty.

The American people have your back.



