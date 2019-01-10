Huntington Council Has Alley Abandonment on Agenda

Huntington City Council meets Monday, Jan. 14 at 7:30 p.m. in council chambers at Huntington City Hall. The work session will be at 7 p.m.

1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance

2. Roll Call

3. Election of Council Chair

4. Election of Council Vice-Chair

5. Synopsis of Last Meeting

6. Reports of the Mayor

7. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: 2018-O-16 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR THE REORGANIZATION OF CABELL HUNTINGTON HOSPITAL

Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler

8. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: 2019-O-2 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL FOR THE ABANDONMENT OF A PORTION OF UNUSED ALLEY APPROXIMATELY 5,792 SQUARE FEET LOCATED BETWEEN 6th AND 7th AVENUE AT FIRST STREET, WITHIN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, CABELL COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA

Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence

9. Good & Welfare

10. Adjournment