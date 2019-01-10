Most read
Huntington Council Has Alley Abandonment on Agenda
Thursday, January 10, 2019 - 04:29 Edited from a Press Release
1. Invocation and Pledge of Allegiance
2. Roll Call
3. Election of Council Chair
4. Election of Council Vice-Chair
5. Synopsis of Last Meeting
6. Reports of the Mayor
7. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: 2018-O-16 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL AUTHORIZING THE MAYOR ENTER INTO AN AGREEMENT FOR THE REORGANIZATION OF CABELL HUNTINGTON HOSPITAL
Sponsored by: Councilwoman Jennifer Wheeler
8. 1st Reading of an Ordinance re: 2019-O-2 – AN ORDINANCE OF COUNCIL FOR THE ABANDONMENT OF A PORTION OF UNUSED ALLEY APPROXIMATELY 5,792 SQUARE FEET LOCATED BETWEEN 6th AND 7th AVENUE AT FIRST STREET, WITHIN THE CITY OF HUNTINGTON, CABELL COUNTY, WEST VIRGINIA
Sponsored by: Councilman Alex Vence
9. Good & Welfare
10. Adjournment