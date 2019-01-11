Marshall University heads to state Capitol for annual legislative event

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. - Dozens of Marshall University faculty, staff, coaches and students are set to visit the West Virginia State Capitol Monday, Jan. 14, as the university celebrates the annual Marshall Day at the Capitol.

Representatives from Marshall, including Marco the Bison, will be at the Capitol from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., greeting visitors and interacting with legislators. Dozens of displays promoting a variety of programs will be set up during the event, which is being organized by Marshall’s office of alumni relations.

“Marshall Day at the Capitol is one of our favorite events of the year,” said Matt Hayes, executive director of alumni relations. “Having the opportunity to interact with our state lawmakers and Capitol staff, many of whom are alumni of Marshall University, is always a great experience. Dozens of university programs are exhibited while administrators, including University President Dr. Jerry Gilbert, students and coaches are recognized via special proclamations in both the house and senate chambers. So many exciting things are happening at Marshall and we take great pride in showcasing our university at our state Capitol.”

Hayes said representatives from Marshall will be hosting exhibits, greeting visitors and interacting with legislators, while emphasizing that every Marshall degree earned is an investment in the future of West Virginia. Marshall University alumni in and around Charleston will also be on hand to partake in the festivities, including members of the brand-new Capitol Chapter, which is composed of government employees working at the Capitol.

Participating departments are encouraged to use the Twitter hashtag #MarshallUDay for tweets that day.