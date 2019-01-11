Most read
Conaway Run Lake trout stocking suspended until dam repairs are completed
Friday, January 11, 2019 - 01:16 Updated 13 hours ago Edited from a Press Release
The dam at Conaway Run Lake has been stabilized to ensure safety, proper function and structural integrity, but the boat ramp, parking lot and access road to the dam have been closed to ensure the safety of anglers and the public. Construction is expected to resume in the spring. The DNR plans to reopen these facilities in the early summer.
For more information, please contact Nate Taylor, District 6 fisheries biologist at Parkersburg, at 304-420-4550 or email Nate.D.Taylor@wv.gov.