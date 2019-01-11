Nationally-Ranked Teams, Seven Home Games Highlight 2019 Football Schedule

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Marshall's football program will face two teams that finished in the postseason Top 25 and will play seven home games in 2019, the program announced Thursday following Conference USA's release of next fall's schedule.





The Thundering Herd will travel to Boise State on September 7 and will host Cincinnati on September 28. The Broncos, who finished 23rd in the Coaches Poll and 24th in Associated Press rankings, have played Marshall just once, emerging with a 28-24 win on December 10, 1994 in the I-AA Semifinals. The Bearcats, who were 23rd in the Associated Press and tabbed 24th by the Coaches, dropped a 38-21 home decision to the Thundering Herd on September 30, 2017.



Marshall's other two non-conference tilts will be VMI's season-opening trip on August 31 and Ohio's visit on September 14. Both will be in Joan C. Edwards Stadium.



In league play, the Thundering Herd will host Old Dominion (October 12), WKU (October 26), Louisiana Tech (November 16) and FIU (November 30). It will travel to Middle Tennessee (October 5), Florida Atlantic (October 19), Rice (November 2) and Charlotte (November 23).



Six of Marshall's 2019 opponents played in bowls in 2018.



"As always, our program is very excited for the 2019 season," said Marshall head coach



Each Conference USA school will play every team in its division once for six games, while playing two cross-over opponents from the opposite division. Each team will reverse the location of its 2018 division opponents, while intra-division foes begin a new two-year cycle. The conference is in the third year of a rotation between cross-division opponents that will rotate every two years until 2024, when each school has played every opponent in the opposite division once home and away.



The 2019 Conference USA Championship Game is scheduled for December 7.



It is important to note that all games are subject to date changes and some dates are expected to move in the coming weeks in order accommodate national broadcast opportunities.



A schedule of those games will be released at a later date.



2019 Schedule

Aug. 31 VMI

Sept. 7 at Boise State

Sept. 14 OHIO

Sept. 21 Bye

Sept. 28 CINCINNATI

Oct. 5 at Middle Tennessee*

Oct. 12 OLD DOMINION*

Oct. 19 at Florida Atlantic*

Oct. 26 WKU*

Nov. 2 at Rice*

Nov. 9 Bye

Nov. 16 LOUISIANA TECH*

Nov. 23 at Charlotte*

Nov. 30 FIU*

*Conference USA game The Thundering Herd will travel to Boise State on September 7 and will host Cincinnati on September 28. The Broncos, who finished 23rd in the Coaches Poll and 24th in Associated Press rankings, have played Marshall just once, emerging with a 28-24 win on December 10, 1994 in the I-AA Semifinals. The Bearcats, who were 23rd in the Associated Press and tabbed 24th by the Coaches, dropped a 38-21 home decision to the Thundering Herd on September 30, 2017.Marshall's other two non-conference tilts will be VMI's season-opening trip on August 31 and Ohio's visit on September 14. Both will be in Joan C. Edwards Stadium.In league play, the Thundering Herd will host Old Dominion (October 12), WKU (October 26), Louisiana Tech (November 16) and FIU (November 30). It will travel to Middle Tennessee (October 5), Florida Atlantic (October 19), Rice (November 2) and Charlotte (November 23).Six of Marshall's 2019 opponents played in bowls in 2018."As always, our program is very excited for the 2019 season," said Marshall head coach Doc Holliday . "Our fans are the best around and I know they'll be excited to see our team out there this fall."Each Conference USA school will play every team in its division once for six games, while playing two cross-over opponents from the opposite division. Each team will reverse the location of its 2018 division opponents, while intra-division foes begin a new two-year cycle. The conference is in the third year of a rotation between cross-division opponents that will rotate every two years until 2024, when each school has played every opponent in the opposite division once home and away.The 2019 Conference USA Championship Game is scheduled for December 7.It is important to note that all games are subject to date changes and some dates are expected to move in the coming weeks in order accommodate national broadcast opportunities.A schedule of those games will be released at a later date.Sept. 7 at Boise StateSept. 21 ByeOct. 5 at Middle Tennessee*Oct. 19 at Florida Atlantic*Nov. 2 at Rice*Nov. 9 ByeNov. 23 at Charlotte**Conference USA game

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Disqus