Gov. Justice announces new drug disposal kit program being provided by UnitedHealthcare, Recovery Point

Gov. Jim Justice joined with officials from UnitedHealthcare and Recovery Point to announce a new program that will assist West Virginians in disposing of unused opioids and other drugs.

UnitedHealthcare is donating 10,000 opioid disposal kits to Recovery Point West Virginia for disbursement to citizens so they have a convenient way to remove unused opioids from their homes and prevent their misuse or diversion.

“This is another step forward in our battle to eliminate drug abuse,” Gov. Justice said. “UnitedHealthcare is committed to combating the opioid crisis which has been so destructive to our communities. The opioid disposal kits can remove more opioids and prescription pills from West Virginia homes, hopefully preventing opioid use disorder before it even starts. United Healthcare and Recovery Point are wonderful partners and they really care about our citizens and our communities.”

“Our goal is to give West Virginia residents a safe, responsible way to dispose of unused pain medication, and ultimately, to save lives and reduce suffering,” said Christopher Mullins, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Mid-Atlantic. “Safe disposal is critical to fighting the opioid epidemic in the community and is vital to preventing opioids from being misused.”

Each opioid disposal kit deactivates up to 45 tablets or six opioid patches. Dr. Kane Maiers, area medical director with MedExpress, demonstrated how the kits, which contain activated carbon and are no threat to the water supply or environment, work.



