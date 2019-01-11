Finance Committee Considers Slip Fix, Pollutant Limitations

Huntington City Council's Administration & Finance Committee will consider repairs of a Fern St. slip , purchase of a seized car for the police department and modification of pollutant limits in a current ordinance.

Finance will meet Monday at 6 p.m. in council chambers.

Agenda is below.

1. Ordinance 2019-O-1 – Article 933 of the Codified Ordinances of the City of Huntington, as revised, regarding specific pollutant limitations.

2. Resolution 2018-R – Acquisition of a 2011 Toyota Camry that was seized by the Huntington Police Department

3. Resolution 2019-R-2 – Contract for the design and build of a slip repair on Fern Street

4. Resolution 2019-R-3 – Agreement with Huntington Area Habitat for Humanity to use HOME Funds for the construction of three homes

5. Resolution 2019-R-4 – A Grant Agreement with the Bloomberg Family Foundation, Inc. in order to address compassion fatigue in first responders during opioid crisis

6. Other Matters as Necessary

At 5:30 p.m. council's Recreation Committee considers a resolution for furnishing labor, materials and equipment for Phase ii of the Harris Riverfront Park skatepark.

Resolution 2019-R-1 – Contract to furnish labor, materials and equipment for the Harris Riverfront Skate Park, Phase II Project