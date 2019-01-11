Most read
Finance Committee Considers Slip Fix, Pollutant Limitations
Finance will meet Monday at 6 p.m. in council chambers.
Agenda is below.
1. Ordinance 2019-O-1 – Article 933 of the Codified Ordinances of the City of Huntington, as revised, regarding specific pollutant limitations.
2. Resolution 2018-R – Acquisition of a 2011 Toyota Camry that was seized by the Huntington Police Department
3. Resolution 2019-R-2 – Contract for the design and build of a slip repair on Fern Street
4. Resolution 2019-R-3 – Agreement with Huntington Area Habitat for Humanity to use HOME Funds for the construction of three homes
5. Resolution 2019-R-4 – A Grant Agreement with the Bloomberg Family Foundation, Inc. in order to address compassion fatigue in first responders during opioid crisis
6. Other Matters as Necessary
At 5:30 p.m. council's Recreation Committee considers a resolution for furnishing labor, materials and equipment for Phase ii of the Harris Riverfront Park skatepark.
Resolution 2019-R-1 – Contract to furnish labor, materials and equipment for the Harris Riverfront Skate Park, Phase II Project