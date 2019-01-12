Most read
- Fired Cabell Teacher Sues for First Amendment Civil Rights Violations; Teacher Supported Fox News Tweets
- Parent Chain Bankruptcy Challenges Causing Glitches for Teays Valley Movie Venue
- Huntington Council Has Alley Abandonment on Agenda
- 135 Huntington Arrests Due to Citizen Tips
- OPINION Mark Caserta: Americans, behold the hypocrisy of liberal Democrats!
- IMAGES: Cosplay Creativity Earned Accolades for Bunny Bombshell
- Charleston Town Centre mall to be Sold on Courthouse Steps
- Gov. Justice announces new drug disposal kit program being provided by UnitedHealthcare, Recovery Point
New York-based Marshall alumni to give workshop on launching career in the arts
Bean is a theater producer with a focus on casting and new play development. Taylor is an actor and theater creator with Tourette Syndrome. They have developed a unique approach to career building, utilizing the contemporary toolkits of social media, website development, personal branding and networking practices.
Anyone considering a career in the arts could benefit from hearing their strategy. The event is sponsored by the Marshall University School of Theatre and the College of Arts and Media. It is free and open to the public.
Bean and Taylor are recipients of the Joan C. Edwards Distinguished Professorship and Artists Award offered annually by the College of Arts and Media. In 1992, Joan C. Edwards established an endowment bearing her name to enable the fine arts programs at Marshall University to bring distinguished educators in the arts to the Huntington campus to enhance learning opportunities for students, staff, faculty and the community.