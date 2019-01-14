Road Closures along Riverside Drive

 Monday, January 14, 2019 - 06:55 Updated 3 hours ago Edited from City of Huntington Press Release

Main Street/Riverside Drive from the federal credit union in Guyandotte to the underpass on Riverside Drive will be closed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 14, and Tuesday, Jan. 15.

The City of Huntington's Public Works Department will be removing low-hanging tree branches from along the right-of-way.

