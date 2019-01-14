Most read
Critic's Choice Awards include Two Ties
Foreign language film 'Roma" won for best picture and best director.
FULL LIST OF WINNERS
Best Picture"Black Panther" "BlacKkKlansman" "The Favourite" "First Man" "Green Book" "If Beale Street Could Talk" "Mary Poppins Returns" "Roma" *WINNER "A Star Is Born" "Vice" Best Actor Christian Bale, "Vice" *WINNER Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born" Willem Dafoe, "At Eternity's Gate" Ryan Gosling, "First Man" Ethan Hawke, "First Reformed" Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody" Viggo Mortensen, "Green Book" Best Actress Yalitza Aparicio, "ROMA" Emily Blunt, "Mary Poppins Returns" Glenn Close, "The Wife" *WINNER Toni Collette, "Hereditary" Olivia Colman, "The Favourite" Lady Gaga, "A Star Is Born" *WINNER Melissa McCarthy, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" Best Supporting Actor Mahershala Ali, "Green Book" *WINNER Timothée Chalamet, "Beautiful Boy" Adam Driver, "BlacKkKlansman" Sam Elliott, "A Star Is Born" Richard E. Grant, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" Michael B. Jordan, "Black Panther" Best Supporting Actress Amy Adams, Vice Claire Foy, First Man Nicole Kidman, Boy Erased Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk *WINNER Emma Stone, The Favourite Rachel Weisz, The Favourite Best Young Actor/Actress Elsie Fisher, "Eighth Grade" *WINNER Thomasin McKenzie, "Leave No Trace" Ed Oxenbould, "Wildlife" Millicent Simmonds, "A Quiet Place" Amandla Stenberg, "The Hate U Give" Sunny Suljic, "Mid90s" Best Acting Ensemble "Black Panther" "Crazy Rich Asians" "The Favourite" *WINNER "Vice" "Widows" Best Director Damien Chazelle, "First Man" Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born" Alfonso Cuarón, "ROMA" *WINNER Peter Farrelly, "Green Book" Yorgos Lanthimos, "The Favourite" Spike Lee, "BlacKkKlansman" Adam McKay, "Vice" Best Animated Feature "The Grinch" "Incredibles 2" "Isle of Dogs" "Mirai" "Ralph Breaks the Internet" "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" *WINNER Best Action Movie "Avengers: Infinity War" "Black Panther" "Deadpool 2" "Mission: Impossible -- Fallout" *WINNER "Ready Player One" "Widows" Best Comedy "Crazy Rich Asians" *WINNER "Deadpool 2" "The Death of Stalin" "The Favourite" "Game Night" "Sorry to Bother You" Best Actor in a Comedy Christian Bale, "Vice" *WINNER Jason Bateman, "Game Night" Viggo Mortensen, "Green Book" John C. Reilly, "Stan & Ollie" Ryan Reynolds, "Deadpool 2" Lakeith Stanfield, "Sorry to Bother You" Best Actress in a Comedy Emily Blunt, "Mary Poppins Returns" Olivia Colman, "The Favourite" *WINNER Elsie Fisher, "Eighth Grade" Rachel McAdams, "Game Night" Charlize Theron, "Tully" Constance Wu, "Crazy Rich Asians" Best Sci-Fi/Horror Movie "Annihilation" "Halloween" "Hereditary" "A Quiet Place" *WINNER "Suspiria" Best Foreign Language Film "Burning" "Capernaum" "Cold War" "ROMA" *WINNER "Shoplifters" Best Original Screenplay Bo Burnham, "Eighth Grade" Alfonso Cuarón, "ROMA" Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, "The Favourite" Adam McKay, "Vice" Paul Schrader, "First Reformed" *WINNER Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie and Peter Farrelly, "Green Book" Bryan Woods, Scott Beck and John Krasinski, "A Quiet Place" Best Adapted Screenplay Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole, "Black Panther" Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" Barry Jenkins, "If Beale Street Could Talk" *WINNER Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper and Will Fetters, "A Star Is Born" Josh Singer, "First Man" Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee, "BlacKkKlansman" Best Cinematography Alfonso Cuarón, "ROMA" *WINNER James Laxton, "If Beale Street Could Talk" Matthew Libatique, "A Star Is Born" Rachel Morrison, "Black Panther" Robbie Ryan, "The Favourite" Linus Sandgren, "First Man" Best Production Design Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart, "Black Panther" *WINNER Eugenio Caballero and Barbara Enriquez, "Roma" Nelson Coates and Andrew Baseman, "Crazy Rich Asians" Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton, "The Favourite" Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas, "First Man" John Myhre and Gordon Sim, "Mary Poppins Returns" Best Editing Jay Cassidy, "A Star Is Born" Hank Corwin, "Vice" Tom Cross, "First Man" *WINNER Alfonso Cuarón and Adam Gough, "ROMA" Yorgos Mavropsaridis, "The Favourite" Joe Walker, "Widows" Best Costume Design Alexandra Byrne, "Mary Queen of Scots" Ruth Carter, "Black Panther" *WINNER Julian Day, "Bohemian Rhapsody" Sandy Powell, "The Favourite" Sandy Powell, "Mary Poppins Returns" Best Hair and Makeup "Black Panther" "Bohemian Rhapsody" "The Favourite" "Mary Queen of Scots" "Suspiria" "Vice" *WINNER Best Visual Effects "Avengers: Infinity War" "Black Panther" *WINNER "First Man" "Mary Poppins Returns" "Mission: Impossible -- Fallout" "Ready Player One" Best Song "All the Stars," "Black Panther" "Girl in the Movies," "Dumplin'" "I'll Fight," "RBG" "The Place Where Lost Things Go," "Mary Poppins Returns" "Shallow," "A Star Is Born" *WINNER "Trip a Little Light Fantastic," "Mary Poppins Returns" Best Score Kris Bowers, "Green Book" Nicholas Britell, "If Beale Street Could Talk" Alexandre Desplat, "Isle of Dogs" Ludwig Göransson, "Black Panther" Justin Hurwitz, "First Man" *WINNER Marc Shaiman, "Mary Poppins Returns" Best Comedy Series "Atlanta" "Barry" "The Good Place" "The Kominsky Method" "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" *WINNER "The Middle" "One Day at a Time" "Schitt's Creek" Best Actor in a Comedy Series Hank Azaria, "Brockmire" Ted Danson, "The Good Place" Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method" Donald Glover, "Atlanta" Bill Hader, "Barry" *WINNER Jim Parsons, "The Big Bang Theory" Andy Samberg, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" Best Actress in a Comedy Series Rachel Bloom, "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" *WINNER Allison Janney, "Mom" Justina Machado, "One Day at a Time" Debra Messing, "Will & Grace" Issa Rae, "Insecure" Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series William Jackson Harper, "The Good Place" Sean Hayes, "Will & Grace" Brian Tyree Henry, "Atlanta" Nico Santos, "Superstore" Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Henry Winkler, "Barry" *WINNER Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" *WINNER Betty Gilpin, "GLOW" Laurie Metcalf, "The Conners" Rita Moreno, "One Day at a Time" Zoe Perry, "Young Sheldon" Annie Potts, "Young Sheldon" Miriam Shor, "Younger" Best Drama Series "The Americans" *WINNER "Better Call Saul" "The Good Fight" "Homecoming" "Killing Eve" "My Brilliant Friend" "Pose" "Succession" Best Actor in a Drama Series Freddie Highmore, "The Good Doctor" Diego Luna, "Narcos: Mexico" Richard Madden, "Bodyguard" Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul" Billy Porter, "Pose" Matthew Rhys, "The Americans" *WINNER Milo Ventimiglia, This Is Us Best Actress in a Drama Series Jodie Comer, "Killing Eve" Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Deuce" Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale" Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve" *WINNER Elizabeth Olsen, "Sorry for Your Loss" Julia Roberts, "Homecoming" Keri Russell, "The Americans" Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series Richard Cabral, "Mayans M.C." Asia Kate Dillon, "Billions" Noah Emmerich, "The Americans" *WINNER Justin Hartley, "This Is Us" Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession" Richard Schiff, "The Good Doctor" Shea Whigham, "Homecoming" Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Dina Shihabi, "Jack Ryan" Julia Garner, "Ozark" Thandie Newton, "Westworld" *WINNER Rhea Seehorn, "Better Call Saul" Yvonne Strahovski, "The Handmaid's Tale" Holly Taylor, "The Americans" Best Limited Series "A Very English Scandal" "American Vandal" "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" *WINNER "Escape at Dannemora" "Genius: Picasso" "Sharp Objects" Best Movie Made for TV "Icebox" "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" *WINNER "King Lear" "My Dinner With Hervé" "Notes From the Field" "The Tale" Best Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series Antonio Banderas, "Genius: Picasso" Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" *WINNER Paul Dano, "Escape at Dannemora" Benicio Del Toro, "Escape at Dannemora" Hugh Grant, "A Very English Scandal" John Legend, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" Best Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series Amy Adams, "Sharp Objects" *WINNER Patricia Arquette, "Escape at Dannemora" *WINNER Connie Britton, "Dirty John" Carrie Coon, "The Sinner" Laura Dern, "The Tale" Anna Deavere Smith, "Notes From the Field" Best Supporting Actor in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series Brandon Victor Dixon, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" Eric Lange, "Escape at Dannemora" Alex Rich, "Genius: Picasso" Peter Sarsgaard, "The Looming Tower" Finn Wittrock, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" Ben Whishaw, "A Very English Scandal" *WINNER Best Supporting Actress in a Movie Made for TV or Limited Series Ellen Burstyn, "The Tale" Patricia Clarkson, "Sharp Objects" *WINNER Penelope Cruz, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" Julia Garner, "Dirty John" Judith Light, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" Elizabeth Perkins, "Sharp Objects" Best Animated Series "Adventure Time" "Archer" "Bob's Burgers" "BoJack Horseman" *WINNER "The Simpsons" "South Park"