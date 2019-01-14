Critic's Choice Awards include Two Ties

Foreign language film 'Roma" won for best picture and best director.

FULL LIST OF WINNERS





Best Picture

"Black Panther" "BlacKkKlansman" "The Favourite" "First Man" "Green Book" "If Beale Street Could Talk" "Mary Poppins Returns" "Roma""A Star Is Born" "Vice"Christian Bale, "Vice"Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born" Willem Dafoe, "At Eternity's Gate" Ryan Gosling, "First Man" Ethan Hawke, "First Reformed" Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody" Viggo Mortensen, "Green Book"Yalitza Aparicio, "ROMA" Emily Blunt, "Mary Poppins Returns" Glenn Close, "The Wife"Toni Collette, "Hereditary" Olivia Colman, "The Favourite" Lady Gaga, "A Star Is Born"Melissa McCarthy, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"Mahershala Ali, "Green Book"Timothée Chalamet, "Beautiful Boy" Adam Driver, "BlacKkKlansman" Sam Elliott, "A Star Is Born" Richard E. Grant, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" Michael B. Jordan, "Black Panther"Amy Adams, Vice Claire Foy, First Man Nicole Kidman, Boy Erased Regina King, If Beale Street Could TalkEmma Stone, The Favourite Rachel Weisz, The FavouriteElsie Fisher, "Eighth Grade"Thomasin McKenzie, "Leave No Trace" Ed Oxenbould, "Wildlife" Millicent Simmonds, "A Quiet Place" Amandla Stenberg, "The Hate U Give" Sunny Suljic, "Mid90s""Black Panther" "Crazy Rich Asians" "The Favourite""Vice" "Widows"Damien Chazelle, "First Man" Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born" Alfonso Cuarón, "ROMA"Peter Farrelly, "Green Book" Yorgos Lanthimos, "The Favourite" Spike Lee, "BlacKkKlansman" Adam McKay, "Vice""The Grinch" "Incredibles 2" "Isle of Dogs" "Mirai" "Ralph Breaks the Internet" "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse""Avengers: Infinity War" "Black Panther" "Deadpool 2" "Mission: Impossible -- Fallout""Ready Player One" "Widows""Crazy Rich Asians""Deadpool 2" "The Death of Stalin" "The Favourite" "Game Night" "Sorry to Bother You"Christian Bale, "Vice"Jason Bateman, "Game Night" Viggo Mortensen, "Green Book" John C. Reilly, "Stan & Ollie" Ryan Reynolds, "Deadpool 2" Lakeith Stanfield, "Sorry to Bother You"Emily Blunt, "Mary Poppins Returns" Olivia Colman, "The Favourite"Elsie Fisher, "Eighth Grade" Rachel McAdams, "Game Night" Charlize Theron, "Tully" Constance Wu, "Crazy Rich Asians""Annihilation" "Halloween" "Hereditary" "A Quiet Place""Suspiria""Burning" "Capernaum" "Cold War" "ROMA""Shoplifters"Bo Burnham, "Eighth Grade" Alfonso Cuarón, "ROMA" Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, "The Favourite" Adam McKay, "Vice" Paul Schrader, "First Reformed"Nick Vallelonga, Brian Hayes Currie and Peter Farrelly, "Green Book" Bryan Woods, Scott Beck and John Krasinski, "A Quiet Place"Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole, "Black Panther" Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?" Barry Jenkins, "If Beale Street Could Talk"Eric Roth, Bradley Cooper and Will Fetters, "A Star Is Born" Josh Singer, "First Man" Charlie Wachtel, David Rabinowitz, Kevin Willmott and Spike Lee, "BlacKkKlansman"Alfonso Cuarón, "ROMA"James Laxton, "If Beale Street Could Talk" Matthew Libatique, "A Star Is Born" Rachel Morrison, "Black Panther" Robbie Ryan, "The Favourite" Linus Sandgren, "First Man"Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart, "Black Panther"Eugenio Caballero and Barbara Enriquez, "Roma" Nelson Coates and Andrew Baseman, "Crazy Rich Asians" Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton, "The Favourite" Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas, "First Man" John Myhre and Gordon Sim, "Mary Poppins Returns"Jay Cassidy, "A Star Is Born" Hank Corwin, "Vice" Tom Cross, "First Man"Alfonso Cuarón and Adam Gough, "ROMA" Yorgos Mavropsaridis, "The Favourite" Joe Walker, "Widows"Alexandra Byrne, "Mary Queen of Scots" Ruth Carter, "Black Panther"Julian Day, "Bohemian Rhapsody" Sandy Powell, "The Favourite" Sandy Powell, "Mary Poppins Returns""Black Panther" "Bohemian Rhapsody" "The Favourite" "Mary Queen of Scots" "Suspiria" "Vice""Avengers: Infinity War" "Black Panther""First Man" "Mary Poppins Returns" "Mission: Impossible -- Fallout" "Ready Player One""All the Stars," "Black Panther" "Girl in the Movies," "Dumplin'" "I'll Fight," "RBG" "The Place Where Lost Things Go," "Mary Poppins Returns" "Shallow," "A Star Is Born""Trip a Little Light Fantastic," "Mary Poppins Returns"Kris Bowers, "Green Book" Nicholas Britell, "If Beale Street Could Talk" Alexandre Desplat, "Isle of Dogs" Ludwig Göransson, "Black Panther" Justin Hurwitz, "First Man"Marc Shaiman, "Mary Poppins Returns""Atlanta" "Barry" "The Good Place" "The Kominsky Method" "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel""The Middle" "One Day at a Time" "Schitt's Creek"Hank Azaria, "Brockmire" Ted Danson, "The Good Place" Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method" Donald Glover, "Atlanta" Bill Hader, "Barry"Jim Parsons, "The Big Bang Theory" Andy Samberg, "Brooklyn Nine-Nine"Rachel Bloom, "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend" Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"Allison Janney, "Mom" Justina Machado, "One Day at a Time" Debra Messing, "Will & Grace" Issa Rae, "Insecure"William Jackson Harper, "The Good Place" Sean Hayes, "Will & Grace" Brian Tyree Henry, "Atlanta" Nico Santos, "Superstore" Tony Shalhoub, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" Henry Winkler, "Barry"Alex Borstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"Betty Gilpin, "GLOW" Laurie Metcalf, "The Conners" Rita Moreno, "One Day at a Time" Zoe Perry, "Young Sheldon" Annie Potts, "Young Sheldon" Miriam Shor, "Younger""The Americans" *"Better Call Saul" "The Good Fight" "Homecoming" "Killing Eve" "My Brilliant Friend" "Pose" "Succession"Freddie Highmore, "The Good Doctor" Diego Luna, "Narcos: Mexico" Richard Madden, "Bodyguard" Bob Odenkirk, "Better Call Saul" Billy Porter, "Pose" Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"Milo Ventimiglia, This Is UsJodie Comer, "Killing Eve" Maggie Gyllenhaal, "The Deuce" Elisabeth Moss, "The Handmaid's Tale" Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"Elizabeth Olsen, "Sorry for Your Loss" Julia Roberts, "Homecoming" Keri Russell, "The Americans"Richard Cabral, "Mayans M.C." Asia Kate Dillon, "Billions" Noah Emmerich, "The Americans"Justin Hartley, "This Is Us" Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession" Richard Schiff, "The Good Doctor" Shea Whigham, "Homecoming"Dina Shihabi, "Jack Ryan" Julia Garner, "Ozark" Thandie Newton, "Westworld"Rhea Seehorn, "Better Call Saul" Yvonne Strahovski, "The Handmaid's Tale" Holly Taylor, "The Americans""A Very English Scandal" "American Vandal" "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story""Escape at Dannemora" "Genius: Picasso" "Sharp Objects""Icebox" "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert""King Lear" "My Dinner With Hervé" "Notes From the Field" "The Tale"Antonio Banderas, "Genius: Picasso" Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"Paul Dano, "Escape at Dannemora" Benicio Del Toro, "Escape at Dannemora" Hugh Grant, "A Very English Scandal" John Legend, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert"Amy Adams, "Sharp Objects"Patricia Arquette, "Escape at Dannemora"Connie Britton, "Dirty John" Carrie Coon, "The Sinner" Laura Dern, "The Tale" Anna Deavere Smith, "Notes From the Field"Brandon Victor Dixon, "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert" Eric Lange, "Escape at Dannemora" Alex Rich, "Genius: Picasso" Peter Sarsgaard, "The Looming Tower" Finn Wittrock, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" Ben Whishaw, "A Very English Scandal"Ellen Burstyn, "The Tale" Patricia Clarkson, "Sharp Objects"Penelope Cruz, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" Julia Garner, "Dirty John" Judith Light, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" Elizabeth Perkins, "Sharp Objects""Adventure Time" "Archer" "Bob's Burgers" "BoJack Horseman""The Simpsons" "South Park"