"Upside" Narrowly Takes #1 from DC/WB's "Aquaman'

  • Printer friendly view
 Monday, January 14, 2019 - 04:43
"Upside" Narrowly Takes #1 from DC/WB's "Aquaman'

Kevin Hart, Brian Cranston, and Nichole Kidman in "The Upside"   swiped the weekend's most popular film  ranking from  "Aquaman,"  which is in its fourth weekend by $19.6 to $17.3 million. 

"A Dog's Way Home" came in #3 with $11.3 million. 

The Remaining top finishers were:

4. Spiderman : Into he Spider Verse $9

5. Escape Room $8.9 

6. mar Poppins Returns $7.2

7. Bumblebee $6.8

8. On The Basis of Sex  $6.2

9. The Mule $5.5

10. Vice  $3.3

The next ten included Bohemian Rhapsody  , Replicas, If Beale Street  Could Talk , Ralph Breaks The internet, Green Book, Second Act, A Star is Born, Favourite, Mary Queen of Scots, and Free Solo. 

 

*Data Box Office Mojo/IMDB

  • Bookmark this post on Google.
  • Publish this post to LinkedIn
  • Submit this post on newsvine.com.
  • Thumb this up at StumbleUpon
  • Bookmark this post on Yahoo.
  • Buzz this post on Google.
  • Search Technorati for links to this post.
  • Share on MySpace.
  • Submit this post on reddit.com.
Comments powered by Disqus