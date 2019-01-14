"Upside" Narrowly Takes #1 from DC/WB's "Aquaman'

Kevin Hart, Brian Cranston, and Nichole Kidman in "The Upside" swiped the weekend's most popular film ranking from "Aquaman," which is in its fourth weekend by $19.6 to $17.3 million.

"A Dog's Way Home" came in #3 with $11.3 million.

The Remaining top finishers were:

4. Spiderman : Into he Spider Verse $9

5. Escape Room $8.9

6. mar Poppins Returns $7.2

7. Bumblebee $6.8

8. On The Basis of Sex $6.2

9. The Mule $5.5

10. Vice $3.3

The next ten included Bohemian Rhapsody , Replicas, If Beale Street Could Talk , Ralph Breaks The internet, Green Book, Second Act, A Star is Born, Favourite, Mary Queen of Scots, and Free Solo.

*Data Box Office Mojo/IMDB