"Upside" Narrowly Takes #1 from DC/WB's "Aquaman'
"A Dog's Way Home" came in #3 with $11.3 million.
The Remaining top finishers were:
4. Spiderman : Into he Spider Verse $9
5. Escape Room $8.9
6. mar Poppins Returns $7.2
7. Bumblebee $6.8
8. On The Basis of Sex $6.2
9. The Mule $5.5
10. Vice $3.3
The next ten included Bohemian Rhapsody , Replicas, If Beale Street Could Talk , Ralph Breaks The internet, Green Book, Second Act, A Star is Born, Favourite, Mary Queen of Scots, and Free Solo.
*Data Box Office Mojo/IMDB