West Virginia American Water and Boone Raleigh PSD Reach Agreement for Interconnection to Aid and Acquire Struggling Boone County Water System

WHITESVILLE, W.Va. (Jan. 14, 2019) – West Virginia American Water and Boone Raleigh Public Service District (PSD) reached an agreement last week that will allow West Virginia American Water to step in and immediately provide safe, reliable water to the PSD’s customers through an interconnection and ultimately acquire the PSD’s system.

Boone Raleigh PSD, which serves approximately 470 customers along Rt. 3 in Boone County including the towns of Sylvester and Whitesville, has struggled to maintain adequate service to its customers. The PSD’s water system needs substantial upgrades and replacement, resulting in approximately 60 percent water loss and frequent water outages due to leaks – particularly in the winter months. The PSD’s water treatment plant has received multiple deficiencies from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and is subject to a consent order with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection. Over the past year, West Virginia American Water has provided leak detection assistance and emergency water tankers to the PSD during its times of need and collaborated with Public Service Commission staff on this issue.

Because of these challenges, the PSD, Boone County Commission and West Virginia American Water plan to establish an interconnection between the company’s water lines in Boone County and the PSD’s system. According to the agreement, customers of the PSD will benefit by receiving more reliable water service due to ongoing assistance and investment by West Virginia American Water.

“Ongoing investment in water and wastewater infrastructure is a critical need throughout our state, and West Virginia American Water is frequently asked to step in and provide assistance to systems that are struggling due to lack of investment, resources and expertise,” said West Virginia American Water President Brian Bruce. “We are pleased to work with our Boone County neighbors to bring reliable water service, along with leading water industry resources and expertise, to the people of Sylvester and Whitesville. This collaborative approach would not have been possible without cooperation from both the PSD and the county commission and assistance from Public Service Commission staff.”

Under the agreement, West Virginia American Water will establish an interconnection with the PSD and will help make needed investments in the PSD’s distribution system to reduce leakage. The company’s personnel in Racine and Charleston will provide emergency assistance, personnel, equipment and expertise during this time.

After stabilizing the situation for the PSD customers, the company, PSD, and county commission also propose that the company purchase the PSD’s water distribution system to provide long-term stability for the customers. Upon closing, the company will own and operate the water distribution facilities as part of its Kanawha Valley water system, and all customers currently served by the PSD will become customers of West Virginia American Water. The proposed agreement requires the approval of the Public Service Commission.

“In this day and time, there should be no excuse for people in West Virginia not having a good water supply,” said Del. Rodney Miller (D-Boone, 23), who represents and has advocated for reliable water for these communities. “I appreciate West Virginia American Water, Mr. Bruce, Boone Raleigh PSD and the Boone County Commission coming together to bring a great solution to a serious problem that has plagued this area for quite some time.”

“A tremendous amount of work has taken place behind the scenes to get to this point,” Miller continued. “I’m glad to have the opportunity to help bring all parties together for this solution because our citizens will certainly benefit from the effort of these organizations and their leaders.”

West Virginia American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water services to approximately 530,000 people. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to over 14 million people in 45 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. More information can be found atwww.westvirginiaamwater.com.