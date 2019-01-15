Mon Hills Records Announces the Signing of Singer/Songwriter, Luke Sadecky

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Mon Hills Records announces the signing of its newest artist, Luke Sadecky. The West Virginia University student-ran record label will be producing a six song EP with Sadecky, available at all online music retailers and select locations regionally in the Spring of 2019.





Inspired by his Appalachian roots, Sadecky is influenced by artists such as The Avett Brothers, City and Colour, and John Prine. Through his experience with Mon Hills Records, Sadecky hopes to create an EP that provides listeners with an honest and memorable experience through exciting melodies and relatable lyricism.

“I hope to give listeners music that they can fall in love with. So often, I will be driving down the road and a song will come on that can take me a thousand miles from where I am. It is such a unique and powerful emotion of being able to see into the songwriters heart, and I want to provide that experience to others,” said Sadecky.

This is Sadecky’s first recording for public release. The newly signed artist will be collaborating his acoustic, contemporary folk sound with musicians provided by Mon Hills to produce six songs that are inspired by Sadecky’s passion for creativity and meaningful lyricism.

Luke Sadecky’s EP will be released at iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon, Spotify and all of your streaming and download services. Upon release, the CD will be available to order online at www.monhillsrecords.com and at regional outlets this upcoming Spring.

To hear more from this artist attend his next performance at Coal River Coffee Company on January 25th in St. Albans, WV.



