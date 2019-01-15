Mike DeWine Focuses on Children During Inauguration as 70th Governor of Ohio

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—In his inaugural speech , Mike DeWine reinforced the priorities he has set forth in his agenda as governor. He delivered his inaugural address at a noon ceremony held in the Ohio Statehouse Rotunda.

“Today -- we are united as Ohioans,” DeWine stated at the opening of his address. “We are united in our passion and commitment to ensuring that all of our children lead meaningful, fulfilling lives. We are united in our resolve to end the opioid crisis. We are united in our desire to preserve and protect our magnificent Lake Erie. And, we are united in our love for and our pride in this wonderful state, with its rich history, abundant natural wonders -- and good and decent people.”

DeWine continued his focus on children as a key issue for his administration, focusing both on the need to help at-risk youth and the need to help encourage young people to seek and flourish in the jobs that employers are seeking to hire.

“As we govern together, we must keep our face toward that sunrise!” DeWine stated. “Our plans to intervene early in the lives of at-risk kids, to address their physical and emotional needs, and to give them better, higher-quality educational opportunities -- all will be undertaken in the faith and hope and confidence that these children will flourish and grow and that their lives will be forever changed by the things that we do.”

The theme of DeWine’s inaugural activities was “Faith. Family. Friends.” DeWine echoed those values in his address as he shared his vision for all Ohio families.

“These are the values that will guide our administration each and every day,” DeWine said. “Family is everything. Education is the key to equality and to opportunity. And everyone -- no matter where they were born or who their parents are -- deserves the chance to succeed, to get a good-paying job, to raise a family comfortably, and to be secure in their future.”

DeWine was given the oath of office as Ohio’s 70th Governor by his son, Ohio Supreme Court Justice R. Patrick DeWine, while long-time friend Thomas M. Rose, Senior Judge of the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio, presided over the ceremony. Governor DeWine took the oath with his hand atop two of the nine family Bibles, held by First Lady Fran DeWine, that were used during his official swearing-in in Cedarville early this morning: his mother, Jean DeWine’s, Bible and the Governor’s and First Lady’s Bible that Fran gave to Mike on their 10th wedding anniversary. Jon Husted also took his oath of office as 66th Lt. Governor at the ceremony, administered by Ohio Supreme Court Justice Judith L. French.