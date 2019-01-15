Stormy Daniels Sues Police; Alleges officer had false arrest agenda

Stormy Daniels, a stripper alleged to have had a past affair with then real estate developer Donald Trump, has sued various members of the Columbus, Ohio , vice department concerning her appearance at Sirens, a 'gentleman's club.'

Daniels alleges a civil rights conspiracy among certain Columbus law enforcement officers who attended her performance and allegedly conspired to charge her with Ohio law violations.

According to her filing, "Several of the Defendant Officers consumed alcoholic beverages while on the job, spending at least seven hundred and sixty eight dollars ($768) of taxpayer money on their exploit, including one-hundred and twenty-nine dollars ($129) for alcohol and six-hundred and thirty nine dollars ($639) for tips and cover charges."

A politically opinionated Facebook page is cited as an evidentiary element.

The full complaint can be read below .