Stormy Daniels Sues Police; Alleges officer had false arrest agenda

 Tuesday, January 15, 2019 - 04:29 Updated 11 hours ago by Tony E. Rutherford, News Editor

Stormy Daniels, a stripper alleged to have had a past affair with then real estate developer Donald  Trump, has sued various members of the Columbus, Ohio , vice department  concerning her appearance at  Sirens, a 'gentleman's club.'

Daniels alleges a civil rights conspiracy  among certain Columbus law enforcement  officers who attended her performance and  allegedly  conspired to  charge her with Ohio law violations.

According to her filing, "Several of the Defendant Officers consumed alcoholic beverages while on the job, spending at least seven hundred and sixty eight dollars ($768) of taxpayer money on their exploit, including one-hundred and twenty-nine dollars ($129) for alcohol and six-hundred and thirty nine dollars ($639) for tips and cover charges."

A politically opinionated Facebook page is cited as an evidentiary element.

The full complaint can be read below .

